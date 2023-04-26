Elnora Sanders celebrated her eighth-grade graduation in the auditorium of the Booker T. Washington School on 12th Street across from Southern Woods Park.
Her memories of the school and neighborhood where she grew up brought back a mix of sadness and joy.
Sanders, 83, was one of 60 alumni and volunteers who came to the Washington School Clean-Up Day on Saturday.
The Washington School Alumni Association, the City of Stillwater and the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church launched the city-wide effort.
“I hope they keep that part,” Sanders said, nodding toward the auditorium. “That’s the best auditorium in Stillwater. It’s beautiful.”
The Clean-Up Day began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 1:30 p.m., some staying until 2:30 p.m. Trash from the building and grounds filled three large containers, but the work was far from over.
The event brought alumni from the surrounding area, a mini-reunion for some who attended the school before it was desegregated in two separate instances in 1958 (high school) and 1967 (grade school).
Sanders came from a family of 13 children, and almost all of them went to Washington School.
She and her husband, Ikey, both attended Washington School. Ikey played on the school’s football team, the Bears.
“It was a nice place, but it was just not well known by everybody,” Sanders said.
She said the spirit of the neighborhood was beautiful. She got along with all of her teachers.
“The thing about it was, we grew up in the Black neighborhood with Black teachers – the surrounding area was all Blacks where we were,” Sanders said. “We had Black teachers who took an interest in what you were doing. And then we had a neighborhood of people that kind of ‘took watch,’ they called it.”
Even after the school was desegregated, Sanders continued working as a preschool teacher for 13 years when Head Start used the building.
She and her husband owned a laundromat and worked as part-time custodians in the Stillwater Public Schools district.
Although Sanders was happy about the progress being made, she said the day came with mixed feelings.
It will probably bring back some of the sad memories,” Sanders said. “There was a lot of loss when the school closed.”
‘We wanted better’
Desegregation was a step forward for the country as a whole, but practically speaking, the process itself wasn’t easy.
From Adams Street to Duck Street and from Ninth Street to 12th Street, the Black community lived in a separate world.
“There were no blacks that lived past Ninth Street,” Sanders said. “There was a whole community down here in this little geographic area.”
There were four churches – Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, a Methodist church, a Pentecostal Holiness church and Lawson’s Temple (church of God in Christ). There were two grocery stores.
She named beauty parlors, barbershops, an ice cream parlor and a hotel with a dining room. There was even a “juke joint” where they bought candy and a jukebox played music for them to dance to.
But life changed when the town was desegregated.
“A lot of people left because of the prejudice here in Stillwater,” Sanders said. “Most of our younger men here moved out, and went in service, went to another state.”
Her parents picked cotton on the side as an extra means of income, although Sanders was too young to understand what they were doing at the time. Once, someone asked if her family owned the cotton field.
“I said, ‘Own?’” Sanders said. “”I didn’t even know what the word ‘own’ was.”
For all that, her parents didn’t let anything keep them down.
“You know what, our parents were better than that,” Sanders said. “They taught us to love people.”
But there were good times, too.
Sanders said she and her siblings taught their dad, who was a deacon, how to read.
“We wanted better and always tried to do better,” Sanders said.
Looking ahead
James Bowen moved with his family to Stillwater after an uptick in crime in Oklahoma City prompted his mother, Jean Cunningham, to find a better place for her family. Cunningham attended Washington School, and his grandfather, Imogene Murray, graduated from the school.
Bowen said the neighborhood was like “Wall Street, on a lower scale, in Tulsa.” He now sees it as an up-and-coming area.
“To me, it’s almost like a resurgence to see it kind of start from the ground up,” Bowen said. “I hope it keeps going. You know, it’s definitely a part of Stillwater’s history.”
Bowen wants to see the gymnasium stay the same. He said he’d like to see the place turned into a thriving marketplace or retail store or a permanent space dedicated to the furtherance of education – perhaps a vocational technical school, community college extension or collaboration with Oklahoma State University.
But, he added, others would have ideas for the property.
Washington alumni and friends enjoyed seeing each other, but there was some melancholy in the air, too.
“History is something you can’t erase,” Bowen said. “(The school) shows what we all went through.”
Yet hope lingered. At one point, an impromptu dance party broke out among Washington School alumni.
Fellow alumnus and other Stillwater residents laughed as they watched – then returned to sweeping away decades of dirt from the floors and carrying out bags filled with trash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.