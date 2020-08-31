A commitment to diversity: OSU students celebrate agreement for comprehensive diversity plan

A group of Oklahoma State University students, organized as OK State Stand United, has secured an agreement from OSU president Burns Hargis to develop a plan that addresses concerns minority students have been expressing for years.
Although the university and its Chief Diversity Officer, Jason Kirksey, have won multiple awards for diversity programming and Kirksey was the first Vice President-level diversity officer in the Big 12, students say systemic problems remain and they consistently experience racism in their daily lives as OSU students.
OSU has been the site of several marches over the past few months, including protests aimed at getting the name of former Oklahoma Governor “Alfalfa Bill” Murray, a notorious racist and anti-semite, removed from two buildings at the entrance to campus.
The name has long been questioned, but the university avoided dealing with it until this year.
Statements made by football coach Mike Gundy also created controversy this year and sparked a reaction among his players that led to the creation of a Council for Diversity and Inclusion for OSU Athletics.
“Today’s meeting with President Hargis was really our first opportunity to sit down and talk to him and present our case as OK State Stand United,” student Sean Tolbert said. “We have kind of building a grassroots movement over the last two months to start a discourse around the institutional racism that’s pervasive on this campus.”
One of the requests was an external review and audit of OSU’s Division of Institutional Diversity, the Office of Multicultural Affairs and their diversity efforts.
Hargis announced that OSU's new diversity and inclusion plan would address a list of 11 Urgencies the students prepared earlier in the year, along with other initiatives, and would have timed, measurable goals.
“Over the course of the current school year, I will commit to working with OK State Stand United and other members of our campus community to develop a new university-wide Diversity and Inclusion plan…,” Hargis said in a statement released by the university Monday.
The plan will be created by students, faculty, staff and alumni and published before the end of the 2021 spring semester, he said.
Student Destinee Adams said OK State Stand United plans to continue working with university officials.
The 11 Urgencies address issues that its authors believe make OSU a less welcoming and inclusive campus for Black students and other minority or marginalized groups.
In addition to an external review of current diversity efforts, the list of Urgencies calls for a detailed plan to increase diversity at the university by hiring and retaining minority faculty and staff, recruiting Black students and developing resources to help minority students successfully complete their degrees, increasing diversity and racial bias training, developing a protocol for responding to racist incidents, and seeking input from students faculty and staff belonging to marginalized groups, among other things.
“Today’s meeting was really all about asking the administration to make a hard commitment to addressing that institutional racism, Tolbert said. “… When a university says its values are diversity, community, the stewardship of resources and excellence, that institution needs to uphold those values.”
Organizers said the students had tried to make contact Hargis for some time and were finally able to speak directly with him for the first time Monday afternoon.
The group of five announced they would not leave the President’s office without a written agreement and prepared for a sit-in, if necessary. But within three hours, the university had released a statement committing to the requests.
“This has been a really powerful day,” Tolbert said. “This is a really powerful moment and a really powerful movement. I think its a testament to how strong Oklahoma State University community members are when we come together. We’re all stakeholders in this university and honestly I feel we all have an obligation to make sure the university is representing us well.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
