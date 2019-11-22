Bass Reeves blazed a trail as the first black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi.
He had the authority to arrest anyone who broke federal law, including whites, which put him in an unusual position during the Jim Crow era that followed the end of the Civil War.
Over more than three decades of service, Reeves would capture more than 3,000 fugitives and outlaws in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A National Parks Service biography of the officer notes he was known as the most-feared U.S. Marshal to work the Indian Territory.
In spite of his exploits, Reeves’ story hasn’t been widely known. But that is beginning to change as Hollywood turns its attention to the legendary lawman.
Reeves was recently featured prominently in the premiere of HBO’s new series “Watchmen” and several production companies are developing TV series or films based on his life.
And now the feature film “Hell on the Border,” which is having a preview screening at Pawnee’s Buffalo Theater on Sunday and Monday, is the first of the Bass Reeves projects to hit movie screens.
The historic Buffalo Theater was selected to host a preview because Pawnee is the home town of Fred Staff, the author of a trilogy of books based on the life of Bass Reeves. Although Staff’s books weren’t optioned as the direct basis for the movie, Staff says they were part of the body of work director and writer Wes Miller found when he began doing research for the film.
The film is a major studio production with a cast that includes Ron Perlman, an actor known for starring roles in films like “Hellboy” and television series like “The Sons of Anarchy,” and Frank Grillo, who has a solid list of credits in TV and film, including playing Crossbones in several Marvel films.
British actor David Gyasi, who has appeared in television series like Amazon’s “Carnival Row” and major films like “Interstellar,” “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” “Hunter Killer,” Annihilation,” and “Cloud Atlas,” stars as Bass Reeves, a man whose life story reads like a tall tale.
He was born a slave in 1838 and escaped from his owner, fleeing into Indian Territory around the time of the Civil War.
He is believed to have served with Union brigades in Indian Territory during the war.
Reeves was recruited in 1875 by “Hanging Judge” Issac Parker’s court in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to help capture fugitives who had fled over the border to the neighboring Indian Territory, where tribal governments had their own police and courts but those institutions had no jurisdiction over people who weren’t tribal members.
His knowledge of tribal culture and languages would prove valuable, as would his skill with a pistol and rifle, his nerve and his creativity.
He was known for using disguises and tricks to take his targets by surprise. He killed only an estimated 12-14 fugitives in the course of taking more than 3,000 men and women into custody.
Although he was not taught to read or write, he memorized all of his warrants and is said to have never arrested the wrong person because of his inability to read.
He was known for his commitment to duty, even taking a warrant and bringing in his own son after the younger Reeves was accused of killing his wife.
Reeves had a strong connection with Oklahoma, the former Indian Territory, throughout his career and also served as a police officer in Muskogee from his retirement from federal service after statehood until his death at age 71 in 1910.
Muskogee holds a Bass Reeves memorial celebration in January on the anniversary of his death and hosted the world premier of “Hell on the Border” in its Roxy theater on Nov. 15.
The Three Rivers Museum is currently raising funds to place a life-size statue of Bass Reeves in Muskogee.
Buffalo Theater owner Clarence Benes is preparing a celebration to welcome people to his historic theater, located on the Pawnee town square at 537 Sixth Street.
Benes is an educator who in addition to serving on the faculty of the Pawnee Nation College, has his own place at the intersection of Hollywood and Indian Territory portraying John Wayne’s “True Grit” character Rooster Cogburn. Benes says the fictional Marshal Cogburn will be present during all screenings of “Hell on the Border” along with a few surprises and book signings.
For more information about the Buffalo Theater and the upcoming screenings of “Hell on the Border” follow the Buffalo Theater on Facebook. Tickets can be reserved by leaving a message at 918-924-8018.
If You Go:
What: "Hell on the Border" preview screening
Where: The Buffalo Theater, 537 Sixth St., Pawnee
When: Sunday and Monday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
To reserve tickets leave a message at 918-924-8018
