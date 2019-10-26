Like many people, Jan Beattie has a passion for genealogy. Maybe it’s the sense of connection you develop with your ancestors to got her, maybe it’s never knowing exactly what you’ll find.
But no matter the reason for her fascination, Beattie’s research has led her to the discovery of a more interesting ancestry than most: She has ancestors who were accused of witchcraft during the Salem Witch Trials.
She says anyone with ancestors in New England could find that they too have a connection to the witch trials.
Beattie, who serves as president of the Edmond Genealogical Society and holds memberships in countless other genealogy organizations, came to Stillwater on Oct. 17 to share her family’s story with the members of the Payne County Genealogical Society.
Her ancestors are among the most famous victims of the hysteria that gripped Salem Village in 1692. Her 9 times great-aunt Rebecca Towne Nurse, also spelled as Nourse, was a central figure in Arthur Millers 1952 play “The Crucible” and the 1996 film based on the play.
She was portrayed by Shirley McClaine in a 2002 mini-series “Salem Witch Trials.”
Because suspicion often also fell on the families of accused witches, Rebecca’s sisters Mary Towne Easty, sometimes spelled Eastey, and Sarah Towne Cloyce were also accused. Their mother, Joanna, was accused but never tried.
The PBS drama “Three Sovereigns for Sarah” used real characters and original transcripts to tell the story of the three Town sisters.
Of the three sisters, only Sarah escaped with her life. Beattie says Sarah’s husband smuggled her out of the private jail where she was being held – It was probably little more than a farmer’s shed, she says – and the couple hid in a cave over the frigid winter.
Rebecca and Mary were both executed by hanging.
In 1692 and 1693 more than 200 people would be accused of witchcraft and 20 would be executed. It wasn’t just humans who fell under suspicion. Two dogs were also executed as familiars.
Contrary to popular images, the accused were not burned at the stake like many witches in Europe had been. Out of 20 executions, 19 were hanged and one, Giles Corey, was pressed, meaning he was crushed by piling large stones on him.
Beattie says the Puritan mindset can largely be credited for the atmosphere of paranoia that emerged. If someone was afflicted and they couldn’t figure out what was causing it, it must be the work of Satan.
“They actually believed that witches had invaded Salem,” she said.
The accusations began with the unusual behavior of a group of adolescent girls who convulsed and engaged in blasphemous screaming whenever one of the accused witches was near.
They claimed to be bewitched and named names, but as the accusations piled up and Salem Village became what she calls “a dangerous and unforgiving place,” a pattern emerged. Salem Village was split by economics, matters of faith, and perhaps, good old-fashioned envy or spite.
The accusers tended to live in more isolated areas and be farmers who were less prosperous. They also tended to be supporters of the controversial Rev. Samuel Parris.
Many of the accused lived or operated successful businesses closer to the main road to Ipswich. They also tended to be from the faction that wanted Parris removed so they were boycotting church services and refusing to pay him.
Old grudges may have also played a part. There were hard feelings between the Putnam family, who were prominent among the accusers, and the Towne family because of a disagreement over land.
There are various theories for why the girls began behaving so strangely but no definitive answers. One possible explanation is that they ate grain contaminated with a fungus called ergot that can cause muscle spasms and hallucinations.
By 1693, the people imprisoned on charges of witchcraft were released and pardoned. In 1697 the General Court ordered a day of fasting and soul-searching for the tragedy of Salem, according to Smithsonian magazine. The trials were declared unlawful in 1702 and the colony passed a bill in 1711 restoring restoring the rights and good names of the accused and granting monetary compensation to their heirs.
The state of Massachusetts formally apologized in 1957.
