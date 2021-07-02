Red Dirt music lost another unique voice Sunday when Chad Sullins died at age 43 from a torn aortic valve.
Although he was born in Hobart, OK, friends say he moved to Stillwater to be at the center of the Red Dirt scene and considered it his home.
He leaves three children, Corbin, Presley and Madison and a dedicated group of family, friends and fans.
Sullins had been struggling with his health for some time and underwent surgery in February to repair an aortic dissection.
“High blood pressure, chronic hypertension, is a secret assassin boys and girls,” he said in a Facebook post informing his friends and fans of the health scare. He urged others to get their blood pressure checked and do something about it if it’s high.
He was a working musician who didn’t have a source of income aside from playing gigs across the region, and – like many other artists – Sullins didn’t have health insurance or much money in the bank.
So his fellow musicians stepped up to help one of their own, as they do.
He had already scheduled about three months worth of gigs when he was hospitalized, so friends began making calls to the venues,, his friend Rick Owens said. They told them Chad wouldn’t be there but another artist was prepared to perform in his place. Most agreed and the artists covered Chad’s gigs and gave his the money and tips they earned while doing it.
Since his death, an online memorial fundraiser organized by the Red Dirt Relief Fund has raised more than $11,000 to benefit his family and help cover expenses. Almost $5,000 was pledged in the first five hours.
Sullins’ close friends say he was like a brother to them, meaning they loved him and fought with him in almost equal measures. He was known for being opinionated and bluntly sharing those opinions but you always knew what he thought and where you stood.
He stayed in their homes and their children thought of his as an uncle, friends Eric and Sarah Steuber said. He had a key to Owens’ apartment and sometimes texted photos of himself there to let Owens know he had stopped in. Sometimes he slept in his van.
His songs that reflected a life lived hard and his voice reflected his passions and struggles as he devoted himself to making music. In 2012 reviewer Dave Pilot described Sullins’ vocals as “weathered, nuanced, cryptic and powerful.”
He is said to have described his style as a “rock band playing country music” and his fans fed on that intensity. Owens recalls Sullins banging on his Fender guitar with his fist while playing “August Sun” so hard that his guitar sometimes needed repairs.
The singer/songwriter was best known for his work with the Last Call Coalition, which disbanded in 2015, but had continued performing solo and recently formed a new band, 10W30.
“To know Chad, listen to his songs,” Owens said. “95% of his songs are true.”
In spite of the state of his health, Sullins’ death came as a shock to his friends.
He had played an acoustic set in Stillwater on Friday and stopped by The Farm, a legendary hangout for the Red Dirt scene, on Saturday to hang out with friends.
He needed to leave for a show but stayed longer than he planned.
His friend Ragan Parkerson took to Facebook after hearing of his death and sharing his memories of their last time together.
“He didn't want to leave. Finished playing a show just 12 hours ago at the Salty Bronc. His back was hurting but he still played it. Fantastic show with people dancing and cheering. He stopped by the Farm to hang out before a show in Altus. Friends stopped by and hugged his neck. He was eating a salad and jokes were made about getting healthy and life being a balancing act. More friends stopped by. A couple of songs were played and stories told. This was the last picture I took of him. At the Farm. Not with a guitar but holding court with his spoken word. Probably a story he's told a hundred times. Doesn't matter. Talked about skipping out on the show later. He was having fun. We all were. He stayed three hours longer than was planned. He didn't want to leave. Necks were hugged and goodbyes, be safes, and love yous were said. And he left. He f------ left.”
His daughter Presley Sullins, with whom he recorded the song "Daddy Daughter Heart," has invited people to remember her father with the 31 Days of Chad Sullins challenge. She is asking them to share or perform whatever their heart desires using the hashtag #31daysofchadsullins to create a virtual scrapbook honoring him.
Friends have also organized the Chad Sullins Last Call Celebration fundraiser on July 31 at the Tumbleweed Dancehall and Concert Venue with an extensive line-up of Red Dirt artists set to perform.
