A popular community and Stillwater Public Schools event came back to town Tuesday evening.
About 770 people came to Taste of Stillwater to sample food and beverages from 33 local restaurants at the Payne County Expo Center – and all proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Stillwater Public Education Foundation.
The funds raised through SPEF are dedicated to the Stillwater Public Schools, providing grants and programs for the district.
“The money we raise goes straight to the school system, teachers and the things that they want for their classroom,” said Lance Millis, an SPEF trustee, who has been on the board since 2012. “The things that the district might not be able to provide or might not be able to provide us as quickly as we can.”
In the past, Millis headed the Performing Arts Center Committee and said the funds helped build a new sound booth.
“That's always been meaningful to me because it's just something very concrete you can see,” Millis said.
His kids used to be involved in orchestra and school plays at the middle school level, and SPEF has been influential in the development of those programs.
“We've funded grants written by middle school teachers that paid for musicals and plays,” Millis said. “They used to have two plays and they'd alternate between them. Then they wrote a grant and we funded them and now all the kids can do a different play instead of just back and forth every year.”
SPEF has raised $1.5 million that has gone to the Stillwater district, SPEF trustee Matt Streeter said.
“We recruit the restaurants to participate,” Streeter said. “They volunteer their time, donate all of their food to make the experience and then we sell tickets throughout town at different vendors. Some local banks sell the tickets.”
Familiar vendors returned for the event, including Mexico Joe’s, Hideaway Pizza and Chick-fil-A.
New vendors made their appearance this year, as well, including Bill and Shonna Richardson from Persimmon Hill Farm & Bakery.
The Richardsons own a produce farm and bakery about three miles from town, but they just opened a storefront location last year on 131 South Main that serves “country food with a French flair.”
When SPEF reached out to them, they were more than willing to help out.
“We've always heard about it as long as it's been going, but we were to the point where we were geared up where could do something like that this year,” Bill Richardson said.
Bill Richardson was an educator in Perry for seven years, and all four of his children graduated from Stillwater High School.
“We think it's a very cool thing to be invited to it – and to have this many people in the community come out and support all of this, especially for the educational part of it,” he said.
Kyle Willis, store manager at HTeaO, said he and his coworker, Tristen Walling, had had a busy evening, but the opportunity to get exposure to the community was a plus.
“We always like giving back stuff to the community, and there's a lot of people here,” Willis said.
Dr. John Millirons, an optometrist at Cockrell Eyecare Center, said his daughter, Julie, attends Stillwater Middle School. He’s been coming to the event for the past five years.
“The restaurants get to benefit by getting their products out there -- allowing people to taste it -- and schools get the benefits from the proceeds,” Millirons said. “I think it's a win-win for both the schools and the restaurants.”
SPEF Executive Director Ashlee Robertson was still counting the proceeds from the event when the News Press spoke with her.
She said the community expected the event year after year, but when COVID-19 hit, things shifted. It’s been a building-back process, like many events in town.
“(There are) new people in town that don’t know about it,” Robertson said.
Other SPEF fundraising events throughout the year are typically more formal and not the kind of events everyone can attend.
“One of the things that’s great is that this is a fun community event that everybody gets to participate in,” Millis said. “I like this because it's visibility for SPEF, and it's also visibility for all these restaurants. And it’s fun, too.”
