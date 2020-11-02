Absentee ballots roll in ahead of Election Day

Absentee voting is making an impact on the 2020 general election in Payne County with mail-in ballots increasing by more than 200% over the 2016 election.
In 2016, a total of 1,487 absentee ballots were counted compared to about 5,600 requested for this election – 4,569 of which had been returned to the Payne County Election Board as the 5 p.m. deadline neared Monday.
Heading into the final day of early voting on Saturday, in-person absentee voting was on track to at least match the 2016 general election.
Democrats continued to post larger numbers for early voting with 3,177 ballots cast compared to 2,745 by Republicans, according to a preliminary Oklahoma State Election Board report.
The early voting totals will increase as numbers from an extra voting machine are added to the total, Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said. The additional machine requires manual entry but was used for early voting at the Stillwater Community Center when lines and wait times got too long.
Registration grows:
Overall voter registration has increased by 9.1% in Payne County since Jan. 1 – with all parties and independents seeing gains.
The Libertarian Party has the lowest numbers with only 389 registered voters in Payne County, but it had the largest increase with a 31% gain since the first of the year.
Republicans and Independents both saw double-digit growth in membership with 22,022 Republicans, an 11% increase, and 7,360 Independents, a 10.2% increase.
Democrats represent 13,215 voters and saw a more modest 5% increase in registrations.
Getting ready to vote
Voters are required to present a government-issued ID card or their voter identification card and with record turn-out expected, should be prepared to wait in line on Election Day.
Anyone who does not have either of those can request a provisional ballot.
In preparation for Election Day, the Payne County Election Board is warning people against electioneering, the placing of political materials inside a polling location or within 300 feet of the ballot box. It’s a misdemeanor carrying a possible punishment of up to one year in jail and/or $10,000 in fines.
Electioneering can include verbal advocacy of a candidate or issue on the ballot; political designs on clothing items like T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, hats, beanies, scarves, etc. and political buttons, masks or accessories.
It could also include signage held, posted in the ground or displayed on a vehicle parked within 300 feet of the ballot box.
Hats or garments with Thin Blue Line designs or messages like “Make America Great Again” or “Black Lives Matter” are not considered electioneering, according to the Election Board.
Precincts will be open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Voters should go to their normal precincts, except for people who usually vote at the Cushing Chamber of Commerce, Klein told the News Press. That precinct has been relocated for this election only, to Crossway Church, 1214 E. North St.
Voters affected by that temporary move should have already received revised voter ID cards.
Anyone with questions about where they vote should go to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s voter portal at ok.gov/elections/ or they can call the Payne County Election Board at 405-747-8350.
