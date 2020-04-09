The streets in downtown Stillwater were so quiet Wednesday afternoon that people were playing frisbee on Seventh Avenue. But as quiet as things may be while people adhere to social distancing recommendations, businesses are looking for new ways to serve their customers as they fight to keep their doors open.
It’s a matter of survival.
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to continue supporting local businesses they can’t frequent right now by buying gift cards to use after restrictions are lifted, but many businesses are taking matters into their own hands until that happens.
Rob Woods owns TFS, a bar at 704 S. Main St. Like the owners of salons, spas, gyms and many retail stores, bar owners found their businesses classified as non-essential by state leaders and were forced to close under social distancing measures enacted to keep people from gathering.
Woods knew he had to do something.
“I was driving around thinking about how I had figure out a way to become an essential business,” he said. “Then I saw an ad from Sysco, my food supplier, about pop-up grocery stores. I called my rep and he told me he had just gotten off a conference call about getting their customers to do that.”
Woods said by the next day, he had a plan in place.
TFS, which stands for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, plays games with its initials, challenging customers to come up with alternate meanings for them like “Texas Football Sucks” or other phrases.
But for the moment TFS stands for Temporary Food Source, Woods said.
His pop-up grocery store carries staples like sugar, flour, pasta, chips and cereal as well as fresh fruits like apples and bananas and vegetables like tomatoes, onions and potatoes.
He carries a selection of basic condiments and refrigerated goods like milk, eggs, cheese, chicken and ground beef. He is also stocking Ensure liquid supplements.
The TFS pop-up store carries institutional packs of cleaning supplies like bleach and dish detergent along with individual packages of paper towels and toilet paper.
Woods said he can get anything Sysco carries if there is enough demand. Customers just have to ask for them.
Woods is also selling beer and wine to move the stock he had when he was ordered to close. He’s offering a “make your own six-pack” option as a way of selling a variety of singles.
A list of the offerings, along with a link for online ordering, can be found on the TFS Bar Facebook page. Customers can order online for curbside pick-up or walk in and shop.
TFS grocery will be open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., seven days a week. The first hour of shopping is reserved for senior citizens.
Finnegan’s Fighting Goat is another bar on Main Street that had closed but is reopening. On Wednesday, Finnegans announced that it would be selling and delivering sealed containers of beer and wine, as allowed under revised ABLE Commission rules.
The bar had a larger than normal amount of product on hand when it was forced to close. It had already taken a hit when attendance at the Mid South 100 bicycle race and St. Patrick’s Day dropped as awareness of the threat posed by COVID-19 spread.
A menu and ordering instructions can be found on the Finnegan’s Fighting Goat Facebook page.
Still other businesses are adding new products to their offerings as a way to get by.
Aspen Coffee Company in the Fountain Square shopping center on Western Road launched a delivery service for its coffee and baked goods. It also added a selection of a few basic groceries and paper goods, including toilet paper.
Aspen in Fountain Square has also partnered with other local businesses to extend its offerings and their reach.
The shop is stocking frozen casseroles, soups and other prepared foods from Good Little Eater as well as ice cream from Marble Slab.
Texas Roadhouse made a companywide decision to begin offering ready-to-grill steaks, pork chops and hamburger that Service Manager Taylor Hess says is close to the price you would pay in a grocery store. It is also offering baking potatoes and sweet potatoes.
It continues to offer its regular menu for carry-out but has added $5 grab and go quick lunches.
Red Rock Bakery and Deli began offering five-pound bags of flour when word began circulating that the pantry staple was hard to find. It has also begun offering hot meals for carry-out in addition to its sandwiches and breads.
Personal care businesses are struggling as they wait to reopen. The nature of their work requires close contact.
Some, like Glo Salon and Spa are still serving their clients by offering curbside pick-up of spa and hair care products.
Glo has added personalized root touch-up packs to the list of products its providing, as well as ball caps with the salon’s logo that it bills as being a great way to cover roots.
Running your own business requires stamina and flexibility, something Stillwater’s business community is putting on full display during this public health crisis.
“You don’t know what you’re going to get to respond to,” Woods said. “Let alone what you're going to have to respond to.”
