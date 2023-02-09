When Oklahoma State University welcomed 40 Afghan families in the fall of 2021, one parent wrote an email to President Kayse Shrum.
“Why are you bringing terrorists to our campus?” the parent asked.
On Aug. 15, 2021, the Taliban captured Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. The United States welcomed tens of thousands of refugees forced to flee their country, which the Council of Foreign Relations said was the largest evacuation since the Vietnam War.
OSU partnered with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to welcome 72 of the evacuees and provided them with 19 student housing apartments, along with other university services. Many were families who were in danger under the new government.
So Shrum’s response to those who had misread the situation was a short one.
“They need us,” Shrum said. “This is what a land-grant university does.”
The families still need more time and resources to fully transition into their lives in the Stillwater community, but both are running out.
Nine out of the 18 families still living on campus will have to find new housing when their rental payments and housing contracts end on May 31. OSU’s English Language and Intercultural Center director Emily Boersma, who is charged with leading the families’ long-term resettlement, said this is yet another obstacle.
“We have just gotten them settled in, and now they have to move,” Boersma said. “So we’re looking for affordable housing ... preferably on Perkins Road within walking distance from the Walmart.”
Four of the refugees living on campus are enrolled at the university, and they all have been granted in-state tuition but still have financial needs.
Furthermore, the ELIC scholarship will “likely be depleted” before any other refugees are able to enroll, of which there are at least two in waiting.
Their academic futures are uncertain unless the scholarship fund, which provides intensive English instruction courses, is replenished.
Randy Kluver, Dean of the School of Global Studies and Partnerships, said he hopes local generosity continues to help the refugees.
“We are actively soliciting donations,” Kluver said. “We really still need funding for the students to study here. The entire OSU community and Stillwater has been absolutely instrumental in this project.”
Of the 62 remaining residents, 25 have full-time jobs and three work part-time, and the rest are in school. Kluver said they are well on their way toward complete integration.
“These will become productive members of our city. They really will be,” Kluver said. “This community has absorbed over 60 Afghans who have a chance at a very, very different future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.