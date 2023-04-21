Twenty-five students from Afghanistan in Stillwater Public Schools are learning English, and their interpreters know what that’s like.
Farangis Pardes and her family moved to Pakistan to escape civil war in Afghanistan when she was a child. She moved back home 10 years later but relived the trauma when the Taliban captured Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021.
More than 3.2 million people were displaced from their homes and 76,000 refugees relocated to the United States. Among them, 72 were welcomed in Stillwater, including Pardes and her family.
Almost two years later, 62 remain, and Pardes is a language interpreter teaching assistant at Will Rogers Elementary School, sharing her passion for learning.
“When I came here, I (realized) what the kids have felt, so I wanted to help them,” Pardes said.
When she left Afghanistan the first time, Pardes had to learn Urdu. Three years passed before she understood what her teachers were saying.
“It is different when you have studied in your language,” Pardes said. “At that time, the subject I was understanding the most was math because of the numbers.”
When she finally spoke fluent Urdu as a young woman, her family moved back to Afghanistan.
“We were all speaking our local language again,” Pardes said. “I didn’t understand.”
But all of these struggles prepared her for her role in Stillwater as she fortunately learned English in Pakistan, too.
Some Afghan students here – even at the secondary level – have never been to school and need to learn to write as well as other core subjects.
Every day, Pardes takes an hour and a half to prepare the information teachers’ need interpreted. She studies the lesson in English and develops a way to translate them into Pashto and Dari; a variant of Persian spoken in Afghanistan.
She said it’s sometimes hard to switch between the languages as she’s teaching.
SPS Diversity Coordinator Stephanie Coca said a lot of necessary work goes into teaching just three fifth graders at Will Rogers for three half-days a week.
“I don’t know if it’s a difference in curriculum from the different countries or if they were just behind a little bit because they’ve been out of school for so long,” Coca said. “(But Padres) is excellent in math and science, so we said ‘we need you to help us with this’.”
Coca said motivating children to want to learn more can be difficult, and that is often the reason some kids struggle or decide they don’t like school. Pardes helps with that, too.
“When you have someone like her to be that link, it’s so important,” Coca said. “We want to make sure that this the school feels like part of home to them and we’re a place where they can learn and grow.”
The students have transitioned well to the school system, Coca said. Three moved up to Stillwater Middle School, which is a bigger jump from elementary than for students fluent in English.
“They seem to be just regular kids now doing their classes and their schedules,” Coca said.
Two other interpreters, Lasta Attaie and Tayyab Ghazniwal, also support the SPS. Attaie is a former English educator who taught at an international school in Afghanistan.
A refugee grant from the Department of Human Services helps pay the salaries for two full-time interpreters and one part-time interpreter.
SPS hosting multicultural night
To help international families in Stillwater connect with the community, SPS is hosting the Global Community Multicultural Night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 29 at the Stillwater Junior High School.
The event will feature food, music, dance and art from many cultures. Oklahoma State University College of Education, Family Resource Center, English Language Intercultural Center, Stillwater Public Library and 35 other businesses and organizations in Stillwater will be represented.
The event is free, but guests can bring a favorite dish to share.
“This is a chance for our international families to learn more about American culture and for Americans to learn about other cultures from families visiting or settling here from across the world,” Coca said.
