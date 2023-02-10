From a simple patrol officer to city manager, Norman McNickle’s career has been nothing short of remarkable.
But, after all the ups and downs, he announced on Monday that he will be retiring in June.
“I am looking forward to fulfilling a bucket list and having a little quality time with my wife and all of my family,” McNickle said at Monday’s City Council meeting.
Over the course of his 46-year career, McNickle has held many titles, including chief of police and administrative director of public safety.
McNickle’s story is one of determination and drive.
Raised in Tulsa, McNickle came to Stillwater in 1970 to attend Oklahoma State University as someone who intended to work in the retail and oil and gas industries.
In fact, a young McNickle managed five Buy N Bye locations across Stillwater, Pawnee and Billings, which he said kept him “extremely busy.”
He was not long for the convenience store business, however. His uncle, whom he looked up to, was a lifelong state trooper and instilled in him a “nagging interest” in law enforcement.
“I decided at the age of 24 that if I was going to try it, I would before I couldn’t,” McNickle said. “I sold the business and went to the academy in ‘77 in Oklahoma City.”
In 1983, he graduated from the FBI National Academy, which was the pinnacle of his education. Four years later, he was named chief of the Stillwater Police Department.
He transitioned to director of public safety in 2005, a role he would carry until he was named city manager in 2016.
“One of the most incredible careers”
Chief Performance Innovation Officer Brady Moore was out sick the day McNickle informed his staff of his impending retirement.
“I didn’t know until he sent me a text during the council meeting on Monday night. It took me by surprise,” Moore said.
McNickle called Moore after the meeting on his way home.
“I said ‘you worked one of the most incredible careers in the City of Stillwater that anybody will work’, and I meant it,” Moore said. “For him to fulfill the city manager position for seven years as well as he has is a testament to his character and his leadership.”
Despite his natural leadership qualities, city manager was a role McNickle was unsure of. Dan Galloway resigned from managing the city in December 2015 after a 10-year stint.
McNickle was named the interim city manager and was given the full-time position in February 2016. At the time, he told the council he would serve for five years.
In his seven-year tenure, McNickle said he is most proud of helping Stillwater entice USA Rare Earth into bringing its more than $100 million manufacturing plant to the city. The magnet plant is expected to create 100 jobs later this year.
“This will be a game changer for our city,” McNickle said. “It will be the only manufacturer of rare earth magnets in the United States.”
The most disappointing aspect of his job, he said, is the inability of people to conduct a civil conversation when they’re settling differences.
“I think that people ought to be able to sit down, discuss and walk away without needing to hate the other person or call them derisive names,” McNickle said. “It comes with the territory nowadays with this job.”
Bucket list
City manager is a job with a never-ending shift – from managing Stillwater’s electrical utilities, water distribution, sewer system, finances, police and fire departments and more during the day to attending to emergencies at night.
But McNickle is not a never-ending man. Approaching 71 years of age, he wants to enjoy the remaining capable years he has left.
“I’m blessed to have reasonably good health for my age, and there are things on my bucket list that require physical activities, so I want to be able to do those while I still can,” McNickle said. “I want to spend time in the mountains. I absolutely love the mountains.”
McNickle spent seven years building a cabin in Lake City, Colorado, so it’s his intent to do a lot of fishing, trail riding and other outdoor activities.
But he intends to continue living in Stillwater as the cabin would lose some of its magic if he stayed there the rest of his life.
He believes Stillwater’s future is a bright one, but the next city manager will have to be the one to realize his dream for his city.
“I would like Stillwater to be a vibrant place where there are opportunities for everyone, a variety of activities that people can participate in and a place where they can be happy living and working,” McNickle said.
