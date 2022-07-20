Several ball fields near Stillwater Regional Airport are standing in the way of progress; primarily improvements to the airport access road and future development at the airport itself. Moving those fields gets the airport project rolling and presents an opportunity to improve the City’s facilities for baseball and softball.
Improving the corridor that runs along Western Road, continues through the airport and extends east to Washington Street has long been part of the plan to provide better access to Stillwater Regional Airport.
The first phases were started a few years ago and the reconstruction and widening of Western Road from Hall of Fame Avenue to Lakeview Road is done. Improving the roadway that leads to the airport beginning at Lakeview Road is the next phase.
Director of Engineering for the City of Stillwater Monty Karns, identified that roadway – which he said has been known by many names over the years – as Hargis Road and said getting environmental clearance for its reconstruction has presented challenges.
The City of Stillwater is receiving federal funding for the project, which will be done in two parts.
That federal funding requires an environmental review that looks closely at things like parks and other recreational facilities.
The first part of Phase 2, for which design is about 60% complete, will stop at the southern edge of the airport, just short of its buildings and paved parking areas.
A project agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for that section has already been approved and the relocation of utility lines has begun, Karns said. Construction is currently scheduled for fiscal year 2023/2024.
The second part will require taking out one of the ball fields located across from the airport. The land is needed both for the road project and for future airport development, he said.
The removal won’t be necessary until the second section of Phase 2 is ready for construction.
Two adjacent fields will also need to be removed to accommodate future development that is part of the airport master plan.
“We thought we might as well just do it all now,” Karns told the City Council Monday.
Federal funding didn’t build the ball fields but did pay for concession stands and improvements to the adjacent parking area, so regulations have to be followed that require replacing them. If the land they sit on is converted to other uses, the City of Stillwater must put another recreational facility somewhere else that has equal or greater value.
Mayor Will Joyce asked when the money was awarded and if there is an expiration date for those requirements.
Although the funding was received in the late 1970s, a consultant advising the City has said there is no expiration on the stipulations that came with those federal dollars, Karns said.
The existing fields and parking lot covers about 11 acres that have been appraised at $386,000 unimproved, he explained. The City of Stillwater owns 13.62 acres of land at the southwest corner of Lakeview and Western roads that is valued at $392,000, so new fields there would meet the federal requirement.
Based on experience from the construction of the new Will Rogers Elementary School, which incorporated part of a park the city also improved with federal funding, Karns said building a facility that isn’t identical but has a similar recreational use could also satisfy the requirement.
A playground area removed for the new school building and grounds was replaced with a soccer field in another part of the adjacent park.
If the ball fields were moved to Lakeview and Western, they could be moved again as long as the new facility had the same or greater value, Karns told the Council.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski, an urban planner, gave her fellow councilors some perspective on the requirement.
“When you’re working with federal funds, you have to go through these environmental clearances,” Dzialowski explained. “When we say environmental clearance I think people think ‘environmental’ but it also includes social impacts, so something like land use, like these parks.”
The review document has to show that the project is not making an undue impact and that there is not another viable alternative if you are making that kind of impact, she said. Federal funding, particularly the money tied to conservation funds that was at one time available for parks, has a permanent requirement for replacement.
Even if the Council votes to move the ball fields, there wouldn’t be an immediate impact on the fields or the people who use them, Karns said. The City has to show it’s making a good faith effort to relocated them and plans could still change before construction actually begins.
The plan has to check two boxes: Park land and recreational use, he said. The recreational use is the bigger concern because the City has park land in another location.
Relocating the airport ball fields would cost an estimated $3 million but the City has other things to consider. It might want to build a larger sports complex to accommodate league play and tournaments.
On July 11, Stillwater Area Sports Association Executive Director Carolyn Walstad presented an annual report to the City Council for the non-profit that operates recreational programs at city-owned facilities. She told the councilors the fields are packed and there is strong demand for more.
City Manager Norman McNickle said even before Walstad’s presentation, he and Chief Performance Innovation Officer Brady Moore had been looking at sites the City owns that could work for a larger complex.
The land at Lakeview and Western roads is being used as a placeholder until the right location is found.
Construction on the second part of Phase 2 is still about three years away but the council is being asked to take action now because the Federal Highway Administration wants the entire corridor cleared for the next phase, Karns said.
Mayor Will Joyce said the location isn’t ideal and the City probably wouldn’t want to spend $3 million on three ball fields out by themselves. The Council should move forward to get the project going but needs to continue having parallel discussions about what is really needed and how to pay for it, he said.
“Approving this tonight lets us move forward with a project that is kind of on hold until we get … this part done,” Karns said. “… It does not have to be done right away. Obviously, we have to relocate them before we start construction … we have time to have these other discussions.”
