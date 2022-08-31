The Oklahoma Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that all northbound and southbound lanes of US-177/Perkins Rd. in Stillwater are now open and will remain open until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Areas where drivers can turn left are still limited.
There are still limitations on travel along the route. The two westbound lanes of McElroy Road are still under construction east of its intersection with Perkins Road, although driveways have been built to allow direct access to businesses like Nikki’s Greek Restaurant on the north side of McElroy.
After Tuesday, motorists can still expect periodic closures for the next few months in the northbound lanes of Perkins Road between Hall of Fame Avenue and McElroy Road while workers complete driveways for businesses along the route.
Business access has been affected by the project, although ODOT has pledged to ensure at least one entrance will remain open at all times so people can get to the businesses located on Perkins Road.
Starting in the spring, motorists were also warned to expect lane shifts and a reduced speed limit in work areas that could cause delays and increase travel time.
Motorists are still asked to be patient and to find alternate routes if possible.
There are two phases for the Perkins Rd. project: Phase 1 focuses on the northbound lanes on the east side and Phase 2 focuses on the southbound lanes on the west side.
The project will widen the roadway and add a center median that provides turn lanes at key areas, to reduce wrecks along the highly travelled commercial corridor.
Paths and sidewalks will be added or improved to make travel along the road safer for pedestrians and bicycles.
A new traffic signal will be added between Redbud Drive and Krayler Avenue, but for the time being, all intersections are four-way stops. Drivers should be prepared to stop frequently.
All four lanes of Perkins Road will be fully open Thursday through Sunday during each of Oklahoma State University’s home football game weekends.
The second phase of the nearly $18 million project will begin after OSU’s football season ends in November. During that phase, southbound lanes will be closed for reconstruction.
The project is a partnership between ODOT and the City of Stillwater. Work is expected to wrap in winter 2023.
