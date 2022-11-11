Cmdr. Jim Rutledge wanted to close the American Legion’s annual Veterans Day Program at Fairlawn Cemetery in thanking the Oklahoma State University AFROTC Color Guard.
But the cadets weren’t able to stay after the presentation of colors because they had a class to attend.
To Rutledge, their time constraint was yet another example of the federal holiday not getting the attention and respect it deserves.
“This, to me, is one of the greatest tragedies that our government decided that Veterans Day is not a day to celebrate in an appropriate manner,” Rutledge said. “It has been replaced by other things.”
The day is meant to honor anyone in the United States’ Armed Forces and was chosen to be the anniversary of peace at the end of World War I.
For Lt. Col. Robert Reynolds, the day is also a reminder of another significant day in his life.
“Today is also the 12th anniversary of an air assault operation where my rifle company from the 101st Airborne Division lost six infantrymen and over a dozen wounded in action in Afghanistan,” Reynolds said. “Remembering our heroes is all we can ever really do for what they’ve done for us.”
Reynolds agreed the sacrifice veterans make should always get more attention, but he said he understands nonveterans may not hold that sacrifice the same way he does.
“My military service truly allows me to say that I have an attachment to those who have fought in our country’s 12 major conflicts since the birth of our Republic,” Reynolds said. “My uniform is different, but it connects me to those who have come before me.”
The program at Fairlawn was a humble one. It lasted no more than 20 minutes. But it was an important one to those who were there.
