The City of Stillwater is taking preliminary steps to act on recommendations from a 33 member Citizens Recycling Task Force that has been studying the issue since November. The direction City Council gave city staff on Monday won’t have any impact on the rates solid waste customers currently pay.
Concerns about a rate increase to cover the cost of buying land and building a transfer station that the city would operate circulated on social media in the week leading up to the report.
Before the report was heard, several residents addressed the councilors with their concerns about rate increases.
Joyce Taylor said the proposed increase, which had been rumored to be about $3.50 per month, would represent a 25% increase on her bill. She noted that people receiving social security most recently received only a 1.5 % increase in their benefits.
She asked the council to allow people to opt out of curbside recycling, saying that she focuses on buying items with less packaging and reusing materials, which means she doesn’t generate as much trash or recycling.
“I find I reuse more than I recycle,” she said.
Roger Gose, who serves on the Stillwater Housing Authority, noted that almost one-third of Stillwater’s population is low-income.
Any rate increase would stress the budgets of the 715 families who receive assistance through the Stillwater Housing Authority, he said. They receive a utility allowance of $15 per month for solid waste and anything above that affects how much they have to pay rent.
The members of the recycling task force said they looked at the issue in a way that would balance the “triple bottom line” of financial, environmental and social concerns.
“What we did was we looked at recycling from the concepts of people, profit and planet,” task force member Tim Hardin said.
He told the councilors the financial was relatively easy to quantify but the environmental was not quite as easy.
“The social, I guess, are even less easy to quantify,” Hardin said.
The task force discussed multiple options for each aspect of the recycling program including the collection of recyclables, dealing with yard waste, disposal of trash and end markets for recyclable materials.
He noted that end markets are really the biggest issue in recycling today. The closure of the Chinese market didn’t directly affect Oklahoma – which is too far away for it to be feasible to sell its plastics in China – but within a few years of the Chinese market closing, domestic markets backed up.
“The finances of recycling are in flux,” task force member Frank Blum said.
The key recommendations from the task force regarding generation of recyclables were to promote the reduction of source materials, increase resident participation and decrease contamination.
Blum called reducing contamination, which drives up recycling costs, the “low-hanging fruit.”
He said the task force would also like to look at measures like charging for single-use plastic bags to encourage people to carry reusable bags and looking at incentive or buy-back programs.
States with bottle deposits for plastics have a 70% return rate vs. less than 30% for states that don’t have them, Blum said.
Engaging college students, who are harder to reach with civic education programs and have higher rates of contamination in their recycling, was also something the task force recommended.
The report called for continuing weekly single-stream recycling with enforcement for people who don’t do it correctly and continuing to operate a Convenience Collection Center where recycling can be taken on demand.
They also recommended the city construct a staging facility for recycling that could be expanded into a transfer station or possibly a materials reclamation facility, known in waste management circles as a MRF. If Stillwater built its own MRF, it might sense for the facility to be regional due to economies of scale, Blum said.
They also recommended issuing an RFP to investigate the options for recycling food scraps and the sludge created by the city’s waste water treatment plant.
Commercial recycling is more desirable because there is a market for good, clean cardboard like the kind used for packing materials. The task force recommends the city do more to promote commercial recycling but not make it mandatory.
The task for didn’t see the need to make changes across they board.
They recommend the city continue to use its current landfill for trash disposal because it appears to have enough capacity and leave the marketing of recyclable materials to its current recycling processor.
Riley Flack, another member of the task force who said he joined not as a proponent of recycling but as an “outlier” who would bring a dissenting opinion, questioned why the City of Stillwater should continue to be responsible for recycling when markets are in a “free fall” and it would be cheaper to send the materials to the landfill.
Flack noted that the members of the task force represented only about 30 of Stillwater’s more than 13,000 households and that people who are motivated to join a task force dealing with recycling are probably inclined to be pro-recycling.
In social media posts the prior week, Flack had called many of the other members “recycling moralists.”
Flack said he has initially expected to be in favor of taking all materials to the landfill but he learned about a private company offering a subscription model of recycling.
Flack said he believes the subscription model would reduce contamination problems because only people who want to recycle and are willing to pay for it will be participating.
The Council ultimately directed city staff to investigate whether the city owns land or could buy land where it could build a recycling facility. There is no commitment and any decision or purchase would have to come before the City Council as a business item.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
