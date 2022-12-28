Many Stillwater residents will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle in January and February of 2023.
The credit from the Inflation Reduction Act is intended to boost EV sales and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
But an exhaustive list of requirements combined with local infrastructure makes it challenging for anyone in Stillwater to practically take advantage of the incentive.
The first issue is a lack of local EV inventory.
The nearest new electric vehicles for sale are two Ford F-150 Lightning models in Perry. The asking price for the trucks averages out to about $108,000.
This brings up the next issue in affordability. The median asking price among the 46 new EVs for sale within a 50 mile radius of Stillwater is $95,000.
This is problematic considering new EV buyers cannot have an adjusted gross income above $150,000 to qualify for the credit, and new electric sedans cannot have a sticker price above $55,000. Pickup trucks, SUVs and vans can’t cost more than $80,000.
Plus, Stillwater’s median household income is just under $38,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
So, potential buyers would likely turn to the used market, where a $4,000 credit will be made available.
And even if a buyer can afford an EV they qualify to receive credit for, the model itself may be ruled ineligible if it was manufactured outside North America. Starting in March, 40 percent of battery minerals and 50 percent of battery parts will have to be made or assembled in North America, as well.
Tesla is the leading EV producer in North America. The nearest Tesla showrooms are 60 and 70 miles away in Oklahoma City and Tulsa, respectively.
A representative from the OKC showroom said Tesla expects to meet the requirements, but nothing is certain come March when the Treasury Department is expected to release information on additional requirements. The Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla’s most popular, could exceed price limits.
A Stillwater resident will have to jump through hoops to buy an EV that gives them a $7,500 credit to their 2024 tax return. Will it be worth it?
While the satisfaction of a purchase is entirely subjective, there are some objective benefits to having an electric powertrain.
Gas prices are unpredictable and can increase at an astronomical rate – as most of the world has learned this past year. GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, projects the national average to get above $4 per gallon again as soon as May v2023. Electric cars subvert all of that, and they’re quiet to drive around without a combustion engine.
Many EVs also have extra interior room with no engine at the front. An EV’s cabin can be longer than gas-powered cars.
As for environmental benefits, electric vehicles typically have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline cars, even when accounting for the electricity used for charging and battery manufacturing, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
There would also be some objective disadvantages to owning an EV in Stillwater.
Research from the American Automobile Association found the average electric vehicle’s driving range decreases by 41 percent when the outside temperature dips to 20 degrees and the car’s HVAC system is on. This would have made holiday travel challenging this past weekend as temperatures fell far below the mark.
Electric vehicles, which can have batteries that weigh more than entire gas-powered cars, ride calmly on smooth roads and ride overly busy on bumpy roads. Stillwater is notorious among residents and visitors for unmaintained roads.
Finally, and perhaps most notably, Stillwater has just four electric charging stations around town.
This problem has a chicken-or-egg quality.
Many drivers will only be comfortable purchasing electric vehicles if rapid charging stations are as accessible as gas pumps and businesses won’t invest in charging stations until more EVs are on the road.
