At a time when communities are focused on human needs, our animal companions continue to need help. The human health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on organizations that serve animals as people struggle with economics and logistics.
Mary Dickey, Shelter Director for Stillwater Animal Welfare, said the combination of stress on the shelter’s budget and the arrival of multiple litters and pregnant females during the spring “kitten season” has created a critical need for basic items like kitty litter and soft food at the municipal animal shelter.
Stillwater Animal Welfare continues to take lost and stray animals, but had to stop taking owner surrenders last month, except for emergency situations.
Dickey said adoptions have continued, but shelter staff has been focusing on keeping the facility as empty as possible in case there was an influx of animals from people who were hospitalized or people who were losing their homes and couldn’t keep their animals.
Some international students attending Oklahoma State University were evacuated by their home institutions was COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S. and some of those students had adopted pets while they were here.
Dickey said Stillwater Animal Welfare took one and other students were encouraged to work with rescues to find foster homes for their pets. Most of them hope to return and didn’t intend to surrender their animals permanently.
It was a heart-wrenching and stressful situation.
At least one student was on his way to the airport to leave the country when the rescue society he had contacted came through with a place for his dog.
Caring for large numbers of animals means Animal Welfare spends a good portion of its budget on things like cleansers and disinfectants, puppy pads, cat litter and food, although it gets a discount on food from a pet food manufacturer, Dickey said.
The only food item the shelter needs at the moment is small cans of pate’-type cat food, because it’s easy for young kittens to eat.
Most of the kittens are still in the maternity area with their mothers and won’t be where the public can see them until they are old enough to adopt, she said.
The shelter is asking the public to help during this crunch by donating soft cat food, litter and puppy pads.
The Humane Society of Stillwater also has ongoing needs, if people want other ways to help animals.
The Humane Society operates a pet food pantry that provides people in need with food and supplies for their animals. There is no application process and financial verification isn’t required.
People can take what they need.
Executive Director Jackie Ross-Guerrero said the pantry was founded about eight years ago after she found someone sitting in their car in the parking lot, waiting to surrender their dog because they couldn’t afford to feed it.
“I thought, ‘That’s a terrible reason to have to give up a member of your family,’” she said.
The pet food pantry baskets are out on a table in front of the Humane Society office any time it’s open, if the weather allows. If it’s raining, people can knock on the door or call and the staff will get them what they need.
Ross-Guerrero says the number of people accessing the pantry has increased dramatically in the past two months. The Humane Society stocks it with any excess food it has, along with donations from the public. People can find everything from food to cat litter, leashes and other supplies.
The Humane Society is also collecting donations toward the renovation of its facility.
The air conditioning in the former center dog run will be repaired and an office and ADA-compliant restroom are being built.
“We’re finally going to have a bathroom!," Ross-Guerrero said.
The new facilities are badly needed and the center run couldn’t be used to house dogs anymore because its roof was leaking and it was in such bad shape that it couldn’t pass inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, she said.
People can follow Stillwater Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Stillwater on Facebook to stay updated on their projects and see adoptable pets.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.