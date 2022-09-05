Eskimo Joe’s Juke Joint Jog has been running strong for 35 years. This year’s event is Saturday, Oct. 1 at Eskimo Joe’s. The Fun Run is a one-mile race geared at family participation and will begin at 9:30 a.m. The 5K begins at 10 a.m. and the route travels through the Oklahoma State University campus.
A one-mile Fun Run and Walk plus a 5K sanctioned race make up the event followed by a celebration of refreshments, food and awards. All participants get a specially designed Eskimo Joe’s event shirt and all 5K participants will get a matching finisher’s medal.
“We welcome everyone – walkers, joggers and runners,” said Kendra Burtrum, JJJ coordinator and PR Director for Stan Clark Companies. “We recognize that a lot of our participants aren’t serious runners, so we want to encourage people to do the Juke Joint Jog by offering the finisher medal as an incentive and for those that are more serious about running, we still offer race prizes, too!”
Watches provided by Leonard Jewelry will be awarded to the top five overall male and female runners. Custom award medals will also be awarded three deep in each five-year age division, both male and female.
Stillwater Medical Center is sponsoring the virtual run. This allows participants to do the event on their own time yet still support the United Way and receive the event medal and shirt.
Benefiting United Way of Payne County and its 22 community agencies, the Juke Joint Jog is the longest-running fundraising event for the United Way.
“We are proud of how successful Eskimo Joe’s Juke Joint Jog has been for the United Way for 35 years – that’s a long time,” Stan Clark, Eskimo Joe’s CEO and Founder said. “I encourage everyone in the Stillwater community and beyond to support our local United Way by participating in this year’s event. It’s great exercise and it will be a ton of fun!”
The entry fee for the 5K is $30 and the Fun Run is $25 if registered by September 15. Complimentary hot dogs and water, soda and beer are served after the event while awards are announced. The Juke Joint Jog is sponsored by Eskimo Joe’s, Mexico Joe’s, EJPPG, Stillwater Medical Center, Leonard Jewelry, Hanes, Pepsi and Coors Light.
Register online at www.eskimojoes.com/jog.
