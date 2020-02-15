Appeal filed in Block 40 suit

File photo Cases in Payne County District Court, and possibly the Oklahoma Supreme Court, will decide whether the City of Stillwater properly handled removal of a deed restriction on the south half of Block 40, a tract of land across from the Stillwater Community Center. The City of Stillwater sold the land to the Oklahoma Wondertorium in 2009. The children’s museum sold the land to an LLC owned by businessman and former Wondertorium board member Russ Teubner in 2018.