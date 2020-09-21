Are you registered to vote? Here's how to make sure.  

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrated each year on the fourth Tuesday of September. This year the News Press has teamed up with the Payne County Election Board and Stillwater League of Women Voters to mark the occasion by ensuring people know how to check their voter registration or get registered in time for the Nov. 3 general election.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the local members of the League of Women Voters to step back from large gatherings and in-person registration drives this year, although the organization is discussing the possibility of holding one or more drive-through registration events.
For now, one of the easiest ways for a voter to check their registration is by going to the OK Voter Portal at the Oklahoma State Election Board website, ok.gov/elections/OVP.html.
That’s also where they can view sample ballots, find their polling places, request absentee ballots and change their address or party affiliation.
Anyone who has moved since they registered, needs to update their address and get their new polling place. People who haven't voted in the past two presidential elections may have been removed from the rolls and will have to register again.
Printed voter registration forms are available at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave., Suite 207, as well as at post offices and at tag agencies.
The deadline to submit or update your voter registration for the next election is Oct. 9. That means your application must be turned in to the Election Board or a tag agency by that date or postmarked by that date, if it’s mailed.
Questions about voter registration can be addressed by the Oklahoma State Election Board at it's website or by calling 405-521-6457 or the Payne County Election Board by calling 405-747-8350.
The Payne County Election Board plans to begin mailing absentee ballots by Oct. 1, but voters can still request an absentee ballot through Oct. 27, Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein said.
The ballots must be received in the Election Board office no later than 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. They can be hand delivered unless the voter is requesting an absentee ballot due to being incapacitated. Those ballots must be returned by mail. Klein said standard postage should be enough to mail a single ballot and affidavit.
She emphasized that it’s important to return your ballot and the affidavit that accompanies it as soon as possible to make sure they are received at the election board by election day.
Some ballots arrived too late during the primary and couldn’t be counted, she said.
The affidavit that accompanies an absentee ballot has been simplified this year, making them easier to complete but it’s still important that the voter or their assistant remember to sign the affidavit, Klein said. Due to COVID-19, the affidavits do require witness signatures or a copy of the voter’s government-issued ID, but they do not have to be notarized for the Nov. 3 election.
Follow the Payne County Election Board on Facebook for local information, updates and reminders.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
