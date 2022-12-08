The Payne County Election Board released an updated list of candidate filings Thursday morning after an incomplete list was sent to the News Press Wednesday evening. Many municipal and school board offices in Payne County will not be on the Feb. 14 ballot because the race failed to draw more than one candidate.
Challenged offices
In Stillwater, four candidates filed for Councilor Seat No. 2, currently held by Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti, who has chosen not to file for another term. Nathan Brubaker, Weston C. Caswell, Yuki Clarke and Tim Hardin hope voters will choose one of them to take Zannotti’s place.
Roberta Douglas, the appointed incumbent for Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education Ward No. 3 is being challenged by Alyssa Turner.
Cushing voters will have the choice between challenger Geoffrey W. Beasley and incumbent Ricky Lofton for Commission Office No. 5. Lofton was elected to office in February 2020.
Cushing Public Schools Board of Education will see Brian Zwanziger challenge incumbent Trudy Evans for Office No. 3.
Yale will also have competition for Commissioner seat No. 5. with Nancy L. Griffin and Roy Lee Lozier on the ballot.
Unchallenged offices
Pending formal challenges or candidate dropouts the following people will take these offices unopposed:
City of Stillwater
• Amy Dzialowski will retain Councilor seat No. 1 unopposed.
Yale Public Schools
• Earl Jr. Elliott will retain Board Member Office No. 3 unopposed.
Cushing Public Schools
• Brina Tate will retain Board Member Office No. 1 – an unexpired term – unopposed.
Glencoe Public Schools
• Misty Hesser will take Glencoe Public Schools Board Member Office No. 3 unopposed.
Meridian Technology Center
• Lorrie Janzen will retain Board Member Office No. 5 unopposed.
Perkins-Tryon Public Schools
• Darrick Rains will take Board Member Office No. 3 unopposed.
Ripley Public Schools
• Sean Spiva will retain Board Member Office No. 3 unopposed.
