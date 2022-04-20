The public is invited to a western-themed fundraiser to help preserve two historic buildings in north central Oklahoma.
Beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, for $10 each, people can enjoy a buffet dinner at the old Ralston school cafeteria, 650 E. McKinley St., followed by an evening of entertainment with saloon girls, a gypsy show and belly dancers, along with a high-card poker game featuring cash prizes and door prize drawings.
Buy-in the tournament game ranges from $1 for a single high card drawing to $100 for $10,000 in chips.
The circa-1902, native sandstone Ralston Opera House has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places since 1987 and efforts to restore it have been underway since.
Proceeds will help the Ralston Foundation add an elevator and new restrooms to the historic structure that serves as the centerpiece for downtown Ralston, a town of just over 300 people located along State Highway 18 about 16 miles northeast of Pawnee.
Downtown Ralston is also the site of the Osage Nation’s White Hair Memorial center for tribal culture.
The Buffalo Theater in downtown Pawnee will also host its own benefit performance with the Gypsy Show and belly dancers at 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 and 4 p.m. Sunday. The performance will be followed by games.
On Saturday, The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will host a presentation by Dr. Clarance Benes on “The Killing of the Last Great Outlaw” at 1 p.m. A Smithsonian Institution traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Changes in rural America” can be seen there through May 7.
