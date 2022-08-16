Students who are interested in going into the healthcare field have the upper hand when they are chosen as recipients of Stillwater Medical Foundation’s Fellowship Program.
It began almost 30 years ago when the late Dr. Orville Rippy asked for family and friends to donate in support of a high school fellowship. Since then, Dr. Robert Breedlove, the family of Bill Franklin, and longtime nurse and SMC volunteer Sue McMillan, have all established fellowship endowments.
In all, four students are chosen to participate in a six-week program consisting of shadowing physicians, nurses and allied health professionals at Stillwater Medical. They observe surgeries, births, and emergency treatment. The program also includes visits to specialized centers and hospitals around Oklahoma.
The 2022 SMF Fellows included three SHS students and one from Carney. Mena Awad (Senior), Ceyda Kara (Junior) and Makenna Marr (Senior) joined the program from Stillwater High School. Bailey Ramsey is a Senior at Carney High School.
“It’s like living a bit of my dream,” Mena Awad said. “The experience through the Fellowship truly showed me what I want to do. It was definitely life-changing.”
Upon completion of the program, each fellow receives an educational stipend of $1,750.
Ceyda Kara said, “It makes me more optimistic about what we are going to accomplish as a society in the next 50 years. It enforced my love for being with patients.”
Since 1983, 95 students have completed the SMF Fellowship Program. 21 are currently practicing physicians and 5 are in medical school.
Makenna Marr said, “I will definitely keep this on my resume and be able to share about it for the rest of my life.”
Students can apply from the summer before their junior year of high school to the summer before their freshman year of college. Students must also be 16 years of age by June 1st.
