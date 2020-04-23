Area towns prepare to reopen under governor's plan

Gov. Kevin Stitt took city officials across the state by surprise this week when he announced his own three-phase plan for a rolling reopen for businesses and venues that have been closed due to COVID-19.
Under the Governor’s plan, personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, tanning salons and dog groomers could open for business as early as Friday, while taking specific precautions regarding social distancing and disinfection.
Stillwater’s city leaders have consistently followed their counterparts in Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Norman in taking more aggressive action than the governor has for the state at large.
With an emergency declaration in place that closes non-essential businesses through April 30, Stillwater’s city government has indicated it will stay the course, keeping the emergency order it adopted through the end of the month in spite of the state plan.
The council is expected to discuss the matter further at its next meeting, which will be held over Zoom at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Members of the public are invited to address the council and can sign up to speak at stillwater.org.
Regardless, salons, spas and other personal care businesses in Stillwater will not be allowed to open on Friday, City Manager Norman McNickle said.
The phone lines at city hall lit up as soon as the governor made his announcement, he said. But city officials are concerned about a surge in cases after people start gathering again when Oklahoma may not even have reached its peak.
“We have absolutely no motive to drag this out other than the concern for people’s health,” McNickle said.
The number of cases in Oklahoma continues to grow by the day so the state doesn’t even meet the requirement to begin Phase 1 of the three-phase federal plan for reopening the country, McNickle said.
Upon hearing Stitt’s announcement, McNickle and Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce both noted that the governor had neither consulted with mayors who had taken stronger action nor given them any warning that he would be announcing a plan. They have also not been provided with the data or models used by the governor to make his decision.
Other city leaders in Payne County said they had also not been consulted or warned about the governor’s announcement.
Cushing City Manger Terry Brannon said Cushing had initially issued its own emergency declaration on March 17, before the governor took any action.
Stitt later issued a statewide emergency declaration so the Cushing City Commission opted to substitute the governor’s language and extend the date. The city leaders have decided to continue following the governor’s lead, Brannon said.
He says in spite of being eager to open and serve their customers, some of the people who own personal care businesses in Cushing have indicated they won’t be opening on Friday because they aren’t fully prepared. They don’t feel 48 hours was enough notice to be ready with the supplies they need to ensure their staff and their clients are safe.
Brannon praised Cushing’s business community for being proactive and demonstrating concern for public health throughout the emergency.
Perkins City Manger Bob Ernst said Perkins will also follow the governor’s timeline and see if a spike in cases of COVID-19 follows.
“It’s a tough call to make,” he said.
He said as far as he knows all eligible businesses will be opening on Friday and the city government won’t be adding any additional restrictions.
Ernst said he believes more people were probably sick with coronavirus than were officially diagnosed. He would like to see antibody testing available to give a clearer picture. But that’s not available now, and people are already beginning to circulate in public.
He says it’s ultimately up to individuals and opening a business doesn’t mean everyone has to go there.
“I just don’t realistically see how we can wait for a vaccine,” Ernst said.
The governor’s full plan, including timelines, can be found at https://www.okcommerce.gov/covid19/ours-plan/.
