The final Afghan family to be settled in Stillwater arrived last week. Although at least 160 people in 40 family groups were originally expected, Stillwater wound up taking about half that number: 20 family groups consisting of 40 adults and 30 children. The first family was welcomed by community volunteers in December.
Catholic Charities of Easter Oklahoma, the agency tasked with coordinating refugee resettlement in Oklahoma, housed the families in hotels in the Tulsa area from the time they arrived until they found long-term housing.
Stillwater’s new residents are settling in, with children being integrated into the public school system and two adults enrolling at Oklahoma State University, Mike FitzGerald, Operations Manager in Stillwater for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, said.
Knowing that English language skills would be a key to success, Stillwater Public Schools partnered with OSU to use university facilities as a transition site where the children and their families could take language and cultural lessons together for about a month before the children began attending classes at their school sites, SPS English Language Learning/Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Stephanie Coca wrote in February. A few years ago, the district’s ELL teacher team had adopted a new approach, with classes focusing on the whole family to help support students academically, linguistically and emotionally.
“This program really opened our eyes to how much better we were able to serve our population. Parents felt belonging and gained understanding of our school system and culture,” Coca wrote.
The program for Stillwater’s Afghan families would cover language and cultural lessons with a focus on basic language, routines and procedure, computer literacy, and school topics.
Stillwater’s Islamic Society helped with meals and a volunteer interpreter helped parents and program staff communicate.
The community was generous with its donations of household goods, providing much more than the basic list of items the U.S. government requires when setting up a home for a resettled family, Catholic Charities staff repeatedly said.
Because fewer housing units were ultimately needed, families will be given a chance to shop the donated items again, FitzGerald said. Anything left after that will be donated to local non-profits to ensure the donations continue to benefit Stillwater as a community.
There is still a need for adult bicycles.
Catholic Charities is also trying to gather $800 to buy rugs – an unexpected need – for the families.
When they arrived in their new homes, volunteers learned many of the families didn’t find dining tables useful. Afghans traditionally sit on their living room floor while eating, Case Worker Sarah Murray previously told the News Press. Their floors would be covered with rugs and are kept very clean. People do not wear shoes in the house, to ensure it says clean.
The new residents are having some success finding jobs, FitzGerald said. Several area employers have expressed interest, including the City of Stillwater, which can use people who have sufficient English language skills.
FitzGerald said even though more of the Afghan families wound up staying in the Tulsa area than planned, he is very satisfied with how things are going.
“The community has been great with giving their time, talent and treasure,” he said.
As the final family arrived, Volunteer Coordinator Bryan Padgett looked ahead.
“While our need for volunteers and donations is less today, it's not zero. The next 6 months are perhaps the most crucial and probably going to be the hardest for our new neighbors,” he wrote in a March 8 post to the Stillwater Refugee Resettlement Facebook group. “Their federal help rolls off, and then they are on their own. The early excitement begins to fade, and fewer people are around to serve. More people begin to show up with agendas that could harm/take advantage of these vulnerable people. They don't know how things work here. They don't know who to trust. They are traumatized. They are hopeful, too.
“So if you see our new neighbors at a park, riding bikes, walking, at school, at the store, etc. be kind and welcoming to them. Let them know you are happy they are here. Be patient with them. Listen and learn from them. Be an advocate for them if you see them being taken advantage of or mistreated. Help protect them. Adapting to life here will be a slow process for them. And every thing we can do to provide a safe environment for them to adapt and flourish here is needed. We desire to see them flourish, not just survive. It takes a community. I hope we will all do our part!”
