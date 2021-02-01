ASCO Aerospace furloughs 64 employees

COVID-19 related travel restrictions have caused a global downturn in the commercial aviation industry that is now being felt in Stillwater.
ASCO Aerospace USA, a Stillwater-based supplier of parts for aviation companies like Boeing, Bombardier, Airbus and Embraer, has furloughed 64 of its 153 employees, Acting Plant Manager Scott Young confirmed Monday.
It isn’t just hourly employees who are being furloughed for the next 4-8 weeks, it’s really based on the area where the employee works, Young said. The furlough is happening because Boeing has cut its deliveries, causing ASCO’s stock of parts to build up.
Like other manufacturers of aircraft, Boeing’s sales have dropped, but the company was already struggling with the fallout from two crashes and other reported incidents, that revealed problems with a sensor on its 737 MAX plane.
Although the airplane has been approved for a return to service, the company’s earnings were down as deliveries of the plane were put on hold, Investor’s Business Daily reported. Its revenue dropped by an average of 13% per year over the past three years and dropped by 29% in the third quarter of 2020.
On Oct. 6, Boeing lowered its 10-year outlook for industrywide aircraft demand by 11%, according to the investment publication.
ASCO is temporarily shutting down some of its production to clear out the stock of parts already manufactured for Boeing, Young said.
Some employees will return after one month, while others will be off for two, he said. At least 89 employees working on other production lines will stay on the job.
The employees who are being furloughed should be able to apply for unemployment while they’re off work, Young said.
ASCO Aerospace USA LLC opened in Stillwater in 2012. At the time, company officials said they expected the plant to eventually employ 500-600 people but employment has never reached that level.
A company profile compiled by Dun and Bradstreet lists ASCO Aerospace USA staffing at 167 employees across all locations and annual sales at $35.43 million.
Stillwater Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Justin Minges said he was not aware of the furloughs before they happened.
Although he expressed concern, Minges said Stillwater’s industrial sector seems to be holding its own, overall.
The outlook is good for Stillwater’s National Standard plant, which manufactures wire, and for its Armstrong flooring plant, which is transitioning from manufacturing sheet vinyl to luxury vinyl tile, a product currently in high demand, he said.
Stillwater’s unemployment is higher than the 3% rate it boasted pre-pandemic, but at 4.6% for November, it’s still better than state and national rates.
Young characterized the shutdown as a temporary hardship for ASCO Aerospace USA and its employees.
“They’ll all come back within eight weeks,” he said. “After eight weeks, it should be business as usual.”
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
