Their tails begin to wag when they spot a person walking down the aisle that fronts the metal enclosures where they spend their days. Whether they’re owner surrenders or strays that weren’t claimed, most of them line up, wiggling or jumping in excitement as they wait for someone to stop in front of their gate and offer a bit of affection.
A few start to bark in a desperate bid for your attention if you pass them by. The sound echoes off the concrete walls and floor, sharp and painful to the ear, as the others pick up on the mood and begin to bark as well.
Sometimes a dog doesn’t bother, it just lays there and doesn’t even try. Those are the ones you really worry about, because they’re too sad, too scared or too traumatized to want contact with humans.
It’s not easy being a shelter dog, even in Stillwater where they have it better than many with two organizations – Stillwater Animal Welfare and The Humane Society of Stillwater – providing for them.
The runs were almost at capacity Monday afternoon at Stillwater Animal Welfare, with two occupied by smaller dogs, siblings that had been found together and were doubling up. That qualifier, “almost” was made possible when a single adoption that afternoon opened up just one of the facility’s 13 enclosures for adoptable dogs. Otherwise, they were full.
The isolation runs where strays and dogs that might be sick are held, were also full. Earlier in the day, the staff had posted a picture of a sad and confused-looking hound with a caption explaining that it was the last stray they would be able to take in.
And that’s not counting the puppies.
The previous week, the shelter’s staff had said they were “drowning in puppies.”
“It was getting grim,” Animal Welfare Supervisor Rachel Wasserman said. “Last week we had 17 puppies. They were too little to adopt out or vaccinate and half of them come to us sick.”
Luckily, space was found for six of them at a rescue in Oklahoma City and a volunteer was willing to transport them. Four more are being fostered by someone who works at City Hall and one of the Animal Welfare officers has three more at their home.
At least six remain caged in an area meant for storage. It doesn’t have the best climate control, but it’s the safest place for the puppies, which are still too little to be vaccinated and have to be kept away from big dogs so they won’t get sick.
It’s been pretty crowded for a while. Thankfully, the steady stream of kittens has at least temporarily slowed down.
But adoptions are down, strays aren’t being claimed and owners continue to give up their pets for reasons that often don’t seem good enough to the staff that has to lead them away from their families. and don’t forget the puppies and kittens.
Wasserman attributes a lot of the problem to not enough people spaying or neutering their pets, whether it’s because of the cost or because they want to breed them. Either way, the result is tidal wave of unwanted animals overwhelming shelters.
Humane Society Director Jackie Ross-Guerrero said she can understand how people might not be able to afford up to $250 for the surgery. But there are organizations that can help.
She would like to see more low-cost spay/neuter clinics.
The Companion Animal Assistance Program provides financial assistance based on need for spaying and neutering. Applications are available online at caapok.org, or if someone doesn’t have access to a computer, the staff at Stillwater Animal Welfare is willing to help get the application turned in.
Wasserman said she’ll do whatever it takes to help someone trying to do the right thing for their pet, even if she has to pick it up and deliver it to the clinic herself.
Most people in the shelter or rescue world would much rather help people be responsible and successful pet owners.
Ross-Guerrero said that’s why she started a pet food pantry at the Humane Society. Watching people cry in the parking lot after surrendering their pets because they didn’t think they could afford to keep them, was too much. It’s better to provide the little bit of support and help someone keep their dog or cat.
Wasserman shares that view and emphasized Animal Welfare is there to help, whether it’s education, helping to prevent unwanted litters or distributing donated supplies like dog houses.
“People need to know that we don’t want to take your animal,” she said. “We don’t want your animal. We’ll do whatever we can to keep them in the home.”
The Humane Society takes as many adoptable pets as it can from Animal Welfare to free up space. Ross-Guerrero said she is committed to ensuring no adoptable animal is ever euthanized in Stillwater.
She has also been working with shelters in nearby smaller towns like Perkins, Yale, Perry and Bristow to alleviate their over-crowding and save the lives of as many animals as possible. People living in smaller towns and especially in rural areas don’t have a lot of options.
Most municipal shelters in the area are reporting a lack of space and doing what they can to find homes for the animals in their care.
At the beginning of the month, adoption fees were waived for several specific dogs at the City of Perry Animal Shelter, but on Friday, the shelter announced it’s waiving adoption fees through the end of August because the shelter is full. Other shelters across the state have done the same. None of them have enough space or resources.
Yale’s Animal Control, which is operated by the town’s Police Department emphasizes that it’s a temporary hold, not a rescue.
The Perkins Shelter announced this week that it will be closed for an unspecified amount of time because of staff limitations.
“During this time, we will not have staff available to pick up stray dogs or take in dogs from the public,” they posted on social media.
The Humane Society took two dogs from Perkins before the shelter closed.
The people who devote their time to saving animals say they’re doing what they can. and they’re asking for the public’s help, whether that’s through adoptions, spaying and neutering or donating food and supplies.
“We all love dogs, it’s just sad to see them piling up in the shelter,” Wasserman said. “It’s chaos but we do it because we love them.”
Follow Stillwater Animal Welfare and the Humane Society of Stillwater on Facebook for announcements and profiles of adoptable pets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.