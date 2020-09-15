At his post: Stillwater veteran returns to lead flag salute at county meeting

Dewey Clapp, a U.S. Army veteran and American Legion member who has been a fixture at the Payne County Commission’s weekly meetings since 2010, returned Monday to his volunteer duty leading the flag salute for the County Commissioners.
“I got tired of not coming to the meetings,” Clapp said.
It was his first time leading the flag salute since the Commissioners issued an emergency declaration in March due to COVID-19.
Clapp, who is single and lives alone, served in the Army ordinance corps from November 1962 until June 1965. He said he has occupied his time during the pandemic by reading war history books on his Kindle tablet and visiting with the American Legion Adjunct at the legion post, located at 611 S. Main St. in Stillwater.
