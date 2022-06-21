Stillwater resident Brandy Browne has helped the community in many ways through her organization We Are The Village.
Browne has helped through her roles at Grand Lake Mental Health and Wings of Hope. She has offered support for homeless residents, survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and local nursing home residents. Recently she created a food pantry to help combat food insecurity in Payne County.
According to FeedingAmerica.org, over 500,000 people in Oklahoma face food insecurity. Of that number, almost 200,000 are children.
“This was pre-pandemic. I can’t imagine that’s improved. Oklahoma ranks in the top 10 in the nation for food insecurity, and Payne County ranks in the top 10 in the state for food insecurity,” Browne said.
Browne said most people think WOH only helps trauma victims, but they do much more for the community.
“Many people think of Wings of Hope as the go-to for domestic violence and sexual assault, which is our most well-known service,” she said. “However, we also frequently pack food boxes for those in need. We also partner with Our Daily Bread. The needs in the community are just simply too much for any one organization to fill by themselves.”
Once Browne figured out she wanted to commit to making a food pantry, she said she needed to find locations for the cabinets. She’s currently seeking donations for the food pantry because she wants to set up multiple food pantries across town.
“Initially, I had hoped to utilize city parks for food pantry boxes, but that didn’t work out. Now, we are looking to partner with local churches and businesses who would like to host a food pantry at their location can reach out, and We Are the Village will help to build, fill, and maintain a pantry,” she said. “We will definitely need donations of monetary funds, building materials, and non-perishable items to keep the boxes filled.”
Over the last several years, food pantries and cabinets have been utilized by people in need. Last year three Stillwater High School students created a red pantry stocked with feminine hygiene products. Josie Leffingwell, Karsen Riley, and Mabrie Baldwin wanted to fight period poverty. Their red pantry is located at First Presbyterian Church.
Everyman also has a food pantry outside the store that is stocked with food and hygiene products.
Browne said coming together as a community to help each other is essential.
“Every day, I hear from people who are short the funds to buy food with before a paycheck or before benefits come in for the month,” Browne said. “Our Daily Bread can only do so much. It is the goal of We Are the Village to help those in the community stretch their food dollars further.”
