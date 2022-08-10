Thursday is the first day of classes for Stillwater Public Schools and public safety agencies are reminding drivers to watch their speed and watch for children in or near the street. Maintaining awareness and exercising a certain amount of patience will go a long way toward keeping everyone safe and avoiding a ticket.
The combination of new drivers, drivers who haven’t been used to seeing active school zones or kids at bus stops for the past few months and children who may not remember to look for cars can have deadly consequences.
The Stillwater Police Department and Stillwater Emergency Management Agency both issued reminders that drivers are required to stop for school buses whenever their lights are flashing and their stop signs are extended for students to get on or off the bus.
SEMA shared a graph that explains drivers traveling both directions must stop for the bus, unless they are on the opposite side of a four-lane, divided road. The far western stretch of State Highway 51 – also known as Sixth Avenue as it passes through Stillwater – is the only roadway within the city limits that would meet that description, so drivers should be prepared to stop any time they see a bus coming to a stop ahead of them.
Bus stops can be dangerous places for children.
“Just like every year, we have littles that are going to school for the first time, and they do not always know the rules,” SEMA posted in an online reminder. “Watch children that are walking or standing next to the road. Also, we have new drivers on the road and they are still learning the ways of the road, be patient, be kind, we were all young once.”
Stillwater Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. TJ Low told the News Press the department will be patrolling around schools and drivers should expect an emphasis on enforcement of traffic laws, both for school zone speed limits and for school buses.
Fines for speeding in a school zone start at $100 and go up to $260. Your driver’s license could be revoked for at least one year if you’re caught passing a school bus that is loading or unloading children.
On the first day of school, crews from the Stillwater Fire Department and Police Department will be out welcoming kids and serving as visual reminders that school is now in session.
SPD also shared a list of general rules from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- Keep your eyes on the road without distraction
- Don’t block crosswalks with your vehicle
- Don’t change lanes or pass vehicles in school zones
- Come to a complete stop at stop signs and crosswalks
- Slow down at yellow lights
