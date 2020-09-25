Back to the classroom: Stillwater Schools begin alternate schedule Monday

Students and parents who are fed up with distance learning, will get some relief next week as Stillwater Public Schools return to the classroom under an alternating schedule beginning Monday.
Payne County’s average infection rate for this week was 38.6 per 100,000 in population, which dropped SPS from Red to Orange Level 2 on the COVID-19 alert map released each Friday by the Oklahoma State School Board Association. The infection data is supplied by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The district has adopted revised protocols that call for in-person instruction when Payne County is in levels Green, Yellow and Orange Level 1.
That adjustment to the policies initially adopted this school year allows for in-person instruction to continue as long as the average number of new COVID-19 infections for the county remain below 25 per 100,000 for the week.
There is a shift to the alternating or A/B schedule as infection rates climb above 25 per 100,000 and the county moves into Orange Level 2.
Under the A/B schedule, the student body is divided into two groups who attend on alternating days to reduce the number of people in each building at any one time.
Each group that will be in-person two days a week and continue with distance learning the other three days of the week. Both groups will be in distance learning on Friday.
A group will attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday and B group will attend in person on Wednesday and Thursdays.
The district’s protocols call for distance learning for all students when transmission rates exceed 50 per 100,000 and the county enters level Red.
Students who have individualized education plans that require in-person instruction will have their schedules evaluated on a case by case basis. Up to 15% of the district’s students who require services that can’t be delivered remotely can be in-person at each site even when the district is in level Red.
Administrators have been working this week to place students in their groups for the alternating schedule, ensuring that children from the same household are on the same schedule, Superintendent Marc Moore said.
Specific policies will vary from site to site but generally speaking, elementary students should leave their Chromebooks at home when they return to class, to prevent wear and tear on them and for use on their distance learning days.
The high school is a “bring your own device” site so it’s policies could be different.
The first week back will be a review week to allow teachers to assess where students are after weeks of distance learning and help them catch up if necessary, Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services Cathy Walker said.
After the first week, teachers will focus on introducing new material during in-person instruction days. The distance learning days will be for practicing skills and applying new concepts, although that too will look different depending on grade level and subject, she said.
Zoom meetings and hang-outs will be done on Fridays when both groups are at home.
Students will still be able to email questions to their teachers on the days they’re in distance learning and the teachers will answer them as they’re able, Walker said.
The district will continue with the A/B schedule for at least four weeks, through Oct. 24, even if infection rates drop and the county moves to a lower alert level.
The schedule would only change if an increased infection rate pushes the county back into Red, requiring a shift back into full-time distance learning.
Moore said the district is committing to four weeks on the alternating schedule to give families some consistency and to give district staff enough time to get good at it.
A lack of consistency and having to wait until Friday to find out the plan for the following week has been a source of stress for families. Moore said a desire for more consistency is something the district has heard over and over from families.
“What might seem like a simple process really hasn’t been”, Moore said.
District staff hopes having a month of the new system should allow time to work out any unexpected issues and prepare them if another wave of infections requires them to go back to the alternating schedule at some point.
Parents and guardians should have already received emails from their school sites with specific details about how their children’s schedule will work, Walker said.
Twitter: @mcharles
