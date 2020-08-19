Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has signed an emergency declaration that creates new requirements for how bars within the city can operate.
The decision was made in response to concerns about how effectively Oklahoma State University students have been social distancing, especially in the bars and establishments near the campus.
Joyce announced on Monday that he would be issuing a new declaration to take effect before students flocked to bars on Washington Street, known locally as “The Strip” the next weekend.
Video circulated over the previous weekend that showed students lining up outside the bars south of the OSU campus. Another video that made its way to the national airwaves showed a seemingly mask-less crowd packed onto the dance floor of a bar called The Union.
Reactions to the situation on the News Press social media ranged from: “They have been away from there (sic) friends all summer, and now they are away from home and they will cut loose. Anyone that thinks I’m wrong, just might be wearing rose colored glasses,” to “if they can’t follow the guidance setup by OSU for students health and safety send them home.”
Several urged more enforcement and stronger action from both OSU and the City of Stillwater.
The owners of Willie’s Saloon and The Union appeared before the City Council to plead their cases Monday and argue against a complete shutdown.
Cheryl Cummings, owner of Willie’s Saloon, said the bars on The Strip have already voluntarily limited their capacity below normal levels.
The new emergency declaration formalizes that for all bars, nightclubs, dance halls and bar service areas in the city.
The requirements took effect Wednesday and will continue through Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m. unless they are extended, rescinded, superseded or amended.
They take the place of existing state-mandated or industry rules unless those rules are more strict.
The Union, the bar where the viral video was recorded, announced that it would be closed Wednesday to prepare for the new requirements.
The City says it is working with the Payne County Health Department, Stillwater Medical Center and OSU, which is in the middle of its “Cowboys Coming Back” campus reopening plan.
OSU’s plan included protocols for contact tracing, COVID-19 testing, cleaning and personal health responsibilities.
OSU President Burns Hargis, who issued a statement Monday saying he was disappointed in the students’ behaviors over the weekend, commented on the new rules.
“We are supportive of limiting interactions that can lead to more infections, and bars are a prime target for that,” Hargis said. “We appreciate the actions taken by the City of Stillwater.”
Twitter: mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.