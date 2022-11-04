The Stillwater branch of the Salvation Army is gearing up for their second annual Battle of the Banks this holiday season for the week of Dec. 5-9.
In addition to his job as a loan officer at the Oklahoma Community Credit Union, Alex Penny also serves as Chair of the Salvation Army in Stillwater. One day he and his coworker, Ruth Summers, also a loan officer, were brainstorming ideas to promote the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.
That’s when Summers, who also serves on the board at the Salvation Army, had a lightbulb moment.
“Why don’t we try to get banks to compete against each other to bell ring,” Summers said. Then added, “But I don’t know how to get that going.”
“Well, I can do that,” Penny said.
Last year, five banks signed up to volunteer, but one had to drop out. This year eight banks have signed up for the challenge, which includes Arvest, BancFirst, Bank NA, Exchange Bank, Great Plains Bank, Oklahoma Community FCU, RCB Bank and Tinker FCU.
Penny’s goals are to thank the participants and get the word out to the public. “It’s growing and hopefully we can get more banks interested and more people involved,” he said.
When COVID-19 hit, volunteers dropped off, understandably. Like a lot of other nonprofit organizations, the Salvation Army had to cut back on activities during the 2020 holiday season. and like a lot of other nonprofits, they have had to get creative about how they raise money.
As the 2021 holiday season came around, Penny did the math and realized that to pay a volunteer would be nearly impossible. If they don’t have someone who will ring at a location, the Salvation Army has to try to hire people to ring, which affects the bottom line.
“It was mind-boggling to me how much it cost to pay a volunteer to bell ring,” Penny said.
The nonprofit didn’t have as many volunteers as normal in 2021, so Penny began implementing the idea that Summers suggested.
With nine locations in Stillwater that need bellringers every day for roughly 8 hours a day, it’s sometimes tough to fill those positions.
“People work, have lives,” Penny said. “It’s a given that you’ll have to hire someone who can bell ring.”
Monday-Wednesday time slots are the hardest to fill, said Penny. Thursday is a little easier and Friday is better.
“Saturday is best (for volunteer bellringers),” Penny said. “Sometimes people bring their kids.”
As long as people continue to sign up to volunteer, the Salvation Army will continue the Red Kettle Campaign.
The Stillwater Noon Lions Club is a significant part of the Salvation Army’s volunteers, particularly those who are retirees. In 2021, they came out to bell ring for 16 days, garnering them the 2021 Salvation Army Volunteer Group of the Year Award.
But Penny knows there are only so many retirees out there who are available to help.
“Bell ringing is a big fundraiser of the year by miles for the Salvation Army,” said Penny. “The more people we can get to volunteer, the more money we can raise.”
During the 2021 holiday season, a total of $8,587.08 was raised for the Salvation Army through bell ringing.
“That’s significantly more than just traditional bell ringing,” said Penny. “(We collect) roughly $400 on a good day.”
They had one large donation from one of the banks, which still counted toward the total. Each bank, besides the larger donation, raised $717.42 on average. That’s almost double what most bell ringers receive per day.
“It’s definitely working,” said Penny.
In 1865, William Booth began the Salvation Army in London in a concentrated effort to help the poor, the vulnerable, and the destitute. His work spread quickly and thousands of people’s lives were changed for good. According to their 2022 Annual Report on their website, the Salvation Army helped over 25 million people during the 2021 holiday season.
The Salvation Army funds traditionally go to meet needs such as national disaster relief, homelessness, after-school programs, human trafficking, food pantries, and holiday giving for families who can’t buy gifts for their children.
Bell ringing for the general area begins Nov. 16 and continues through Dec. 24. The times and locations are:
• USPS 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Homeland 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Hobby Lobby 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Perkins Street Walmart 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Sixth Avenue Walmart 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Walmart Neighborhood Market 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The Battle of the Banks friendly competition will be Dec. 5-9. Each bank will also have counter kettles at their respective branches. The following lists the days and locations that local banks will be competing:
Tuesday: Exchange Bank, Arvest Bank
Wednesday: Bank NA, OK Community
Thursday: Great Plains Bank, BancFirst
Friday: RCB Bank, Tinker FCU
If you would like to volunteer as a bell ringer this year, go to registertoring.com and sign up. Look for more details about the second annual Battle for the Banks in the coming weeks.
