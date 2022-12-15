The Battle of the Banks officially ended and the results are in.
Overall Champion went to Arvest Bank, while the Highest Single Kettle Award went to RCB Bank.
The successful fundraiser, a competition between eight local banks to raise the most funds for the Salvation Army, involved employees who donated time Dec. 6-9 to bell ring at the Sixth Street Walmart, Homeland and Hobby Lobby.
Oklahoma Community Credit Union Loan Officer Alex Penny, who also helped coordinate the competition, said the Stillwater branch of the Salvation Army opted to have two winners this year instead of one.
“I want to say thank you to everyone (who) participated,” Penny said. “I kept hearing how much fun everyone had, and how they enjoy seeing the community donate even during tough times to help others in the community that are less fortunate or going through tough times.”
The Battle of the Banks raised $8,587.08 in 2021. This year, the amount raised was $9,089.47.
When Penny took pictures or talked with friends who participated in the challenge, everyone seemed to have a story about people donating $20.
Bankers would bounce stories of bell ringing around this past week.
Lt. Risa Robinson, Corps Officer for the Stillwater branch of the Salvation Army, was excited for the outcome of the Battle of the Banks week. Penny said for some, bell ringing brings out the Christmas spirit for them.
“All the banks that participated went above and beyond and really came out to help us be able to help others in the coming year,” Robinson said. “I hope the outcome this year will encourage new banks to join in on the fun next year and see if we can beat the total made in 2022.”
The Salvation Army’s Regional Resource Development Director, Monica Champ, sent her congratulations to those involved.
“Thank you for all your hard work and commitment to this great Stillwater tradition,” Champ said.
The money raised from the Battle of the Banks provides for local needs such as food pantries, homeless shelters, job training, after-school programs, help for domestic abuse and holiday giving.
Penny said 86 cents of every dollar stays in Payne County.
“If someone gives a dollar, they’re helping somebody with their utility assistance or disaster relief or food scarcity,” Penny said. “If somebody’s house burns down, we help them get clothing. A dollar goes further than people really think.”
Bell ringing for the local Stillwater branch of the Salvation Army continues through Dec. 24.
It’s not too late to sign up to bell ring. Visit registertoring.com to choose a time slot.
