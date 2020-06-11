Be informed: Resources to learn about candidates and issues

The June 30 partisan primary election, which will potentially determine at least one Payne County race, several state races and whether Sen. Jim Inhofe represents the Republican party in the November general election, is rapidly approaching. Payne County residents are gearing up for the election and local organizations are beginning to host candidate forums to educate voters.
Because all candidates for Payne County Sheriff are Republicans, that race will be decided in the primary if any candidate captures at least 50.1% of the vote.
The June 30 ballot will also ask voters to consider State Question 802, which would expand Medicaid in Oklahoma to adults 18-65 who earn less than 133% of the federal poverty level.
In addition to the county and state races, school board elections for Stillwater, Glencoe and Yale that were originally scheduled for April 7 have been moved to the primary due to many public gathering places being closed due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stillwater Frontier Rotary has already hosted one virtual forum with the four candidates seeking two seats on the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education.
The Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is hosting a forum for the candidates in State House districts 33 and 34 and State Senate district 21 at 11:30 a.m. Friday during its virtual Legislative Luncheon.
The forum will be held via Zoom. Registration is required but there is no charge to attend.
The Payne County Republican Party is planning an in-person forum 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the second floor of the Payne County Administration Building, 315 W. 6th Ave.
The party forum will host all four candidates for Stillwater’s board of education, a non-partisan race. The remaining candidates participating in this forum are all Republicans, including State Senate district 21 candidate Sen. Tom Dugger, State House district 34 candidate Dr. Aaron Means, State House district 33 candidates Rep. John Talley and his challenger Brice Chaffin, as well as Payne County Sheriff candidates Sheriff Kevin Woodward, former Undersheriff Gary McKinnis and Deputy Joe Harper.
Payne County Commissioner Chris Reding said the moderated forum will also be available online for people who want to participate remotely via Webex. Instructions for logging in will be released before the event.
The forum will follow a standard format with moderators asking questions submitted by the in-person audience and questions submitted via e-mail.
Reding said the forum is being held to give people a chance to get to know the candidates after the Stillwater League of Women Voters was forced to cancel its usual slate of forums due to COVID-19.
The Payne County Republicans may host another forum before the November general election for candidates of all parties, he said.
Voters can also find information about upcoming elections and the candidates and issues on their ballots at the League of Women Voter’s voter education website vote411.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.