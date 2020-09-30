Big needs, big numbers

The Stillwater City Council has a lot to consider as it begins looking at options for upgrading the city’s water treatment system and raw water supply. Every option carries a big price tag but is designed to prepare the system to meet demands 50 years out.
The total price tag could be as much as $480 million in today’s dollars for everything that needs to be done, if the City Council were to choose the most expensive options for each portion.
City staff presented four options for rehabbing and expanding the current plant or building a new water treatment plant over time with costs ranging from $100 million to $320 million in today’s dollars.
All options presented would expand the treatment plant’s capacity from 18 million gallons per day to 24 million gallons per day, which will eventually be needed, Water Utilities Engineering Director Bill Millis told the council Monday.
But the plant needs water to treat and the city’s 36-inch pipeline that carries raw water approximately 60 miles from Kaw Reservoir to the treatment plant also has issues that must be addressed, Millis explained.
The Kaw pipeline was built a few years before the city's 40-year-old water treatment plant. Work was done on the line and its pump station in 2012 but more work will eventually need to be done.
Not having the ability to shut the line down for repairs and maintenance is one issue. A lack of redundancy in case of a failure in the line, the pump or in the case of water quality problems at the lake is another cause for concern.
The line has limitations and vulnerabilities in several areas, including points where it crosses the Kaw Lake and two rivers on its way to Stillwater. The pump station is rated for only 14 million gallons per day, less than the current plant’s capacity.
In case of emergency, Oklahoma State University’s water treatment plant could provide the city with 6-7 million gallons of water per day, but only for a short period of time and not during the summer, Millis said.
Millis presented an analysis of cost vs. benefits for all three options.
Scenario 1 involves coating and repairing the current 36-inch supply line, building a parallel 36-inch line and expanding the pump station. That option has the best cost/benefit ratio and the highest rating for ease of implementation, raw water quality, reliability, permitting and operability, Millis said. It’s not necessarily the cheapest option at an estimated $140 million in today’s dollars but provides the most capacity and the best options for maintenance.
Scenario 2 involves building a new 42-inch raw water pipeline, expanding the pump station, abandoning the current line and building a line to Lake McMurty to provide a short-term back-up supply when needed. That would only be suitable for emergencies because of the lake’s limited capacity. OSU could also provide a limited supply when needed. It’s cost is estimated at $160 million in today’s dollars. It has the least favorable cost/benefit ratio and the lowest rating for factor analyzed.
Scenario 3 involves saving money by building parallel sections next to the highest risk areas of the current 36-inch line, expanding the pump station and building a 167 million gallon reservoir near the water treatment plant as an emergency back-up water supply. It’s cost is estimated at $110 million in today’s dollars. It’s cost/benefit ratio was about 50% less favorable and its ratings were scarcely higher than the lowest rated option.
The reports were strictly informational and the council did not take any action Monday.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
