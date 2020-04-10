The Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe, a songwriter festival that has taken place in Stillwater for the past eight years, is still set to occur, albeit in a different form.
The festival will be streamed online through a partnership with O’Colly TV and O’Colly Media Group, which is set to take place at 6 p.m. April 29. Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund, said the idea to have the event streamed came about as more musicians turned to online performances to help them maintain an income.
“We just took the cue from what musicians are doing, which is going the streaming route,” Dale said. “Once you couldn’t have a live audience, be it at a gathering or a venue, they were taking to their own technology. Streaming from their homes, from their studios and organizing things like that. It seems kind of like the next best thing for us to do.
“We’ve been able to gather up a handful of musicians that are going to be able to film themselves in their own space and send us those videos. Then, we’ll compile them and edit it all together for a show that people can stream.”
The festival usually features around 60 songwriters, but due to the revised format, will feature about 20 songwriters. Performers include: Cody Canada, Jason Boland, Kaitlin Butts, Mike McClure, John Fullbright & Jacob Tovar, Red Dirt Rangers, The Damn Quails, Ragland, Mike Hosty, Kierston White, Bo Phillips, Monica Taylor & Travis Fite, Tequila Kim Reynolds & Thomas Trapp, Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, Rick Reiley and Carter Sampson with Jason Scott and Kyle Reid.
There will still be a way for people to make donations if they choose, and all money raised will go into a fund which Red Dirt Relief Fund has created. It will grant money to people in the music industry in one-time amounts of $250.
The virtual festival will also feature award presentations. The Relentless Spirit Award will be presented virtually to Charlene Ripley on behalf of her late husband, Steve Ripley, who is thought to have coined the term Red Dirt and was the leader of The Tractors. He worked with artists such as Bob Dylan, JJ Cale, Leon Russell, Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, Roy Clark and the Red Dirt Rangers.
The award has been given since 2017 to recognize a musician who has had an impact on the Oklahoma music community, which is something Bob Childers was known for. According to a press release, the winners of the Jimmy LaFave Songwriting Contests will also be announced during the broadcast. Out of 76 entries, judges including Tim Easton, Jude Johnstone, Eric Peltoniemi, Brad Piccolo and Roger Ray selected three finalists: “Dandelion Wine” by Sandra Stewart DeVault, “Just a Part of Love” by Kenny Cornell and “Romeo’s Girl” by Joe Baxter.
While the festival will be streamed as a sort of live event, it will be archived and available for people to watch at any point after it has initially been streamed. It can be streamed through Roku, Amazon, Apple TV and others by searching “O’Colly” and adding the channel. It can also be viewed on a cellphone or tablet by searching “O’Colly TV” in the app store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.