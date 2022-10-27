Bliss Books and Bindery will host a book signing with author Lisa Courtaway at 1 p.m. Saturday at 120 E. Ninth Avenue. A Stillwater local, Courtaway, recently published Deep Water, a paranormal mystery about a family grappling with the disappearance of their youngest daughter and the implications of her ghostly specter.
“I grew up in Stillwater, graduated from Stillwater High School in 1986. While I moved away shortly after graduating, Stillwater has always been in my heart,” Courtaway said. “Returning to my hometown prompted me to create stories that are something of an homage to a town that I find unique and inviting, despite its ghosts!”
“Deep Water – Shadows of Camelot Crossing, A Haunting in Stillwater Book 2,” released Oct. 18, 2022, is a sequel to “Red Water – Shadows of Camelot Crossing, A Haunting in Stillwater,” which was released July 2021.
Courtaway is married with four children with an entourage of six dogs follows her everywhere. She loves a good ghost story and has lived in several homes that spoke to her in mysterious ways. True crime, reading and lovingly meddling in the lives of her children are her favorite pastimes.
Currently, she works as a media teaching assistant at a Stillwater Public Schools elementary school and is writing the third book in the Shadows of Camelot Crossing series.
“I am also working on a short story/reader magnet to explain why the residents of Camelot Crossing are so tormented by restless ghosts,” Courtaway shared. “It combines my Irish roots with the roots of Stillwater itself, bringing together the history of the Oklahoma Land Run and Irish piseog, which are evil spells or curses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.