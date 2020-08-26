Stillwater is experimenting with expanding outdoor service options for restaurants and bars.
It’s a way for the City of Stillwater to help businesses struggling under COVID-19 social distancing by allowing them to build temporary seating areas on sidewalks, in parking lots and in on-street parking spaces.
But using public right-of-way to create small hospitality areas known as parklets is an idea that has been around for more than a decade.
The idea is an outgrowth of the tactical urbanism movement, in which people take it upon themselves to create the amenities they want in their cities, from crosswalks to pop-up parks.
The parklet was born in 2005 in a metered parking space in San Francisco when Rebar, an art and design studio, fed some coins into the meter, rolled out sod, placed a tree and a bench in the space and invited people passing by to sit, according to a 2014 article in Momentum, an urban cycling magazine. When their two hours on the meter ran out, they packed up and left, ending the first Park(ing) Day.
But proponents of making public spaces more inviting began looking for ways to extend the life of those experiences.
By 2010, San Francisco and New York City had developed programs to allow the development of public seating areas in public parking spots.
The trend has since spread to cities like Philadelphia, Minneapolis and Asheville, North Carolina as a way to make urban streets more welcoming, increase foot traffic for retailers and provide outdoor seating for hospitality businesses.
Tulsa also recently created such a program, Chris Peters, Director of the Downtown Stillwater Association said.
The idea has been under discussion for a while in Stillwater but COVID-19 restrictions led city leaders to speed up implementation.
After signing an emergency declaration a week ago that limited capacity in Stillwater’s bars, Mayor Will Joyce issued an amendment allowing those same businesses to temporarily add or expand outdoor seating. There is an application process that can be found at stillwater.org and standards that must be met.
The emergency declaration expires Nov. 30.
On Monday, the City Council discussed changes to the city’s land development code that would allow businesses to have outdoor seating areas longer-term.
Based on advice from City Attorney John Dorman, the Council determined that could wait because the issue is handled for the time being by last week’s emergency declaration.
City staff is developing a program, with the Development Services office working on design standards and other specifications.
Maintenance standards need to be included, Peters said. Different blocks or even different businesses have their own personalities so there needs to be room for creativity.
Peters said he’s been told this is something the City Council wants to get done so he expects a program will be adopted some time this fall.
“There is a lot of legwork that’s been done,” he said. “We have got to go find what works for us.”
Help is available for businesses that are interested in developing a parklet through the national Main Street organization’s place-making program, in the form of design assistance worth up to $2,000.
The Downtown Stillwater Association is putting together the committees needed for its members to participate in that place-making program.
