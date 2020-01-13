The Payne County Budget Board approved a request Monday from Payne County Expo Center Director Colin Campbell to designate all employees at the Expo Center as safety sensitive employees under the new county drug testing policy. After an employee is advised their position has been designated safety sensitive, they will be prohibited from using marijuana while employed for Payne County, even if they have a medical marijuana card. Campbell said he considers all employees at the Expo Center to be safety sensitive positions “due to working in or around potentially hazardous conditions, in or around livestock, and the use of motor vehicles – agriculture and construction equipment.”
The Payne County Sheriff and Payne County Clerk have also designated all positions in their offices to be safety sensitive.
The Budget Board, a body comprised of county officers who make policy and budget decisions for the county, also approved the cash appropriations report prepared by Treasurer Carla Manning showing that $2.71 million was deposited in December into 39 individual accounts other than the county general fund. Included in the deposits, was $1.01 million placed in the fund for the Payne County Health Department. Manning said those deposits were primarily from ad valorem property tax payments received by her office.
The cash appropriations report also reflected that $255,322 was collected in December from the one-fourth cent sales tax and placed in the fund to pay for operation and maintenance of the Payne County Jail. The sales tax was approved by voters in 2005 to construct, equip, maintain and operate the jail.
The sales tax currently has a sunset date of March 31, 2021. However, Payne County voters will go to the polls on Feb. 11 to determine whether it should be extended for 10 years with the funds being used after renewal to buy road and bridge materials and for road and bridge construction services in the county.
On the same ballot, voters in Stillwater will select a city council member for Seat 3 and voters in Cushing will select a city commissioner for Office No. 5.
County Clerk Glenna Craig provided tax collection data for the one-fourth cent sales tax that showed it generated $2.53 million for fiscal year 2011-12, $2.93 million for 2012-13, $3.65 million for 2013-14, $3.36 million for 2014-15, $3.01 million for 2015-16, $2.83 million for 2016-17 and $2.91 million for 2017-18.
