Building a Vibrant Community: Love our STW starts a community conversation

The citizen-led organization Love our STW is bringing community revitalization expert Qunit Studer to Stillwater on Jan. 23 for a workshop and a free public meeting to help Stillwater residents develop a plan for moving the city forward. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Museum of Stillwater History at the Sheerar. Organizers ask people planning on attending to follow Love our STW on Facebook and to register so they can be sure there is enough room. Provided