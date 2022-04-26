The Payne County Board of Commissioners still has decisions to make about how to spend the $15.9 million in federal ARPA funding that Payne County will be receiving for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
It can’t cover new construction costs or pay salaries, District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding said. The county is considering spending a large portion of the funding on a new emergency communications system, which is one of the allowed uses. It’s something that has been in the works for at least three years.
The Commissioners will hear the proposal from Motorola when they meet Thursday.
The county has already received half its ARPA funding and will get the second half later this year. It has restrictions on its use and is meant to replace lost revenue. It can provide funding for specific types of projects.
The county system from Motorola would be compatible with a $6.7 million radio system the City of Stillwater bought last year.
The county’s system would cover the rural areas and small communities in Payne County, allowing the Sheriff’s office and various other emergency response agencies to communicate with each other and with others throughout the state. Emergency communications have been an ongoing problem for the various agencies in the county.
Reding said he expects many counties to see their ARPA funds as an opportunity to complete big projects they’ve been putting off, like the communications system. The handheld radios alone cost $5,000 each.
“It’s so stinking expensive, nobody can afford it,” he said.
The commissioners approved a resolution April 18 to accept the $10 million allowed to all counties under general government services. They had the option of itemizing lost revenue if it exceeded that amount, but had the option of simply claiming the $10 million, attorney David Floyd told them.
Reding said sales tax didn’t drop during the pandemic so Payne County’s actual loss was about $3.5 million, primarily due to lower fuel tax collections because people drove less during the pandemic.
Floyd has provided the commissioners with a preliminary budget estimate for the ARPA funds, but Reding said no specific allocations have been made. The money will be kept in a separate account so it doesn’t co-mingle with general funds and its uses can clearly be accounted for.
The county has received a proposal from Motorola that cut the cost from an estimated $11 million to about $8.9 million, by swapping out some equipment and reducing other portions of the system, Reding said.
Based on the discussion they had during a previous meeting, the other commissioners seem to agree that the radio system is needed, he said. But add there may still be disagreements about some aspects of the project.
The county also solicited proposals from nonprofit organizations and received applications for a total of $11 million. Not all projects qualified.
Of the remaining projects, the commissioners will have to see how much money is left after they make a decision about the radios, Reding said.
Several of the big asks are an easy “no” for him, but Reding said he sees some worthy projects among the applications. He would like the county to help as many of them as possible, but said that’s a decision for the entire Board of Commissioners.
“Most of the nonprofit stuff was $200,000 or less and they’re usually pretty realistic,” he said. “ ... We haven’t even begun to discuss how to spend the money yet. We haven’t even talked about the projects yet.”
