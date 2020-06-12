As COVID-19 cases rise across the state and in Stillwater, even businesses that are taking recommended precautions are finding themselves affected.
Over the course of a week, Stillwater has jumped from having no active cases to having 27 active cases. The number reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health nearly doubled between Thursday and Friday.
Restaurants, retailers and other facilities are finding themselves having to temporarily shut down for deep cleaning and employees of those businesses are being asked to quarantine themselves.
On Thursday the Original Hideaway Pizza announced via Facebook that it would be closed temporarily after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant said it is following CDC and Oklahoma State Department of Health recommendations for deep cleaning and disinfection before it reopens.
Hideaway management said via Facebook that the restaurant had been following strict protocol including, masks, gloves and temperature checks for employees.
Employees were sent for testing as soon as the exposure was confirmed.
“We are taking necessary measures and working with the Payne County Health Department to determine when it is safe to reopen. The health and safety of our guests and employees is of the utmost concern, and we will continue to take the necessary precautions,” a post on the Original Hideaway Pizza Facebook page said.
Red Rock Bakery and Deli also closed this week after it was discovered that people in the restaurant had come in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Laura Aufleger of OnCue, the parent company for Red Rock, confirmed that there was exposure at the restaurant from someone outside the company.
Red Rock staff had been taking precautions like wearing masks and installing a Plexiglas shield at the counter to protect its employees and customers, she said. The restaurant was closed as soon as the exposure was discovered and an outside environmental cleaning service was called in. All employees who might have been exposed are under quarantine.
“We don’t mess around,” Aufleger said.
She said she understands people who are concerned, because she ate at Red Rock herself on Tuesday. She said the restaurant is one of many local establishments dealing with this problem and it is committed to the safety of its customers and employees.
The store won’t open right away.
It was already supposed to close in a few weeks for remodeling. But once it was closed for deep cleaning, management decided to go ahead and start working on the remodel early.
It should reopen bigger and better with an expanded menu in late July, Aufleger said.
The Stillwater YMCA’s summer day camp also shut down temporarily this week when staff and participants in one section came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Rachel Kline of theYMCA of Greater Oklahoma City said the camp is held at a separate location from the main Stillwater YMCA facility, which was not affected. The campers are divided into small groups or “households” and stay in them all day to limit potential exposure.
The day camp facility is cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis according to CDC and state health department guidelines, and the staff wears masks and practices social distancing, Kline said.
“We closed the camp location to deep clean and ensure it is safe to return on Monday,” she wrote in response to a News Press inquiry. “Staff and participants that were in direct contact with the individual who tested positive were notified and will not be permitted to return to the program for 14 days.”
Kelli Rader, Oklahoma State Health Department Regional Director for a 7-county area that includes Payne County, said the Health Department is working with area businesses and facilities as infections rise and exposures are discovered.
None of the facilities were required to close but the Health Department has provided specific recommendations for cleaning.
Any time someone tests positive for COVID-19, there will an investigation and that person will be asked about their contacts and behaviors, Rader said. People who are noted as a contact could be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. They will also be given information on where to get tested, as well as possible symptoms and timeframes when they might present themselves.
Rader noted that the numbers in Stillwater are increasing rapidly and people need to be careful.
“Yes, we are opening but COVID-19 is still around,” Rader said.“We’ve been doing investigations in numerous cases. We are still doing contact tracing locally.”
The recent uptick in active cases underscores the importance of following social distancing recommendations, wearing a mask in public and washing your hands regularly, she said.
Rader says she is thankful for the strong working relationship the Health Department has with the City of Stillwater, Oklahoma State University and Stillwater Medical Center as officials respond to this constantly changing situation.
“I’m so proud of this community,” she said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.