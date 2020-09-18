Dining al fresco and cafe culture are closer to becoming a reality in Stillwater.
The City’s Development Services staff has been working with property owners, the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Stillwater Association to design a program to help bars, restaurants and retailers expand by allowing outdoor seating and amenities in the public right of way.
The City has already enacted a temporary program to help businesses hurt by occupancy limits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six businesses have applied for outdoor service areas so far: Zannotti's Wine Bar in downtown, The Union and Willie's Saloon on Washington Street, The Great White Buffalo Tavern on North Perkins Road and George's Stables and Eskimo Joe's on Elm Street.
The City is working on regulations for how parking spaces and public areas like sidewalks could be used for sidewalk cafes and street patios, which the city is calling strEateries, and for public amenities commonly known as parklets longer-term.
Temporary, pop-up, amenities could be installed during special events like Park(ing) Days.
The working group is looking at other Big 12 communities to see what they have done.
The city’s current ordinance allows for sidewalk dining in a limited area, but the intent is to expand it citywide and set design criteria for using parking spaces in addition to sidewalks.
A preliminary plan should be ready to take to the Planning Commission by early October, Development Review Manager Lanc Gross told the City Council Monday. He anticipates it will be ready for review by the City Council by late October or early November.
City staff has already identified the areas of Stillwater with a high concentration of on-street parking and commercial development that makes them good candidates to be initial areas of focus for the program.
They are the Main Street corridor extending from Lewis to Duncan and from Elm Street to 10th Avenue, and the area south and east of Oklahoma State University, extending from Duck Street to Adams Street and from Sixth Avenue to just south of Gallagher-Iba Arena. That would include downtown Stillwater, Campus Corner on Knoblock Street and Washington Street, known as The Strip.
Staff is collecting data on the number of parking spaces per block and how the land is used. The primary applicants are expected to be restaurants and bars or retailers.
The concept is rapidly gaining popularity across the country.
Gross presented examples from Fayetteville, Arkansas, Dallas and Bricktown in Oklahoma City as well as Minnesota, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Missouri, West Virginia and Washington.
The designs varied but all included three primary elements: An enclosure, a platform and amenities like seating, shade structures etc.
Because those areas tend to have angled parking instead of parallel parking, Stillwater’s businesses will have a little more space to work with than some of the examples, Gross said.
The ordinance will have to address five considerations: Location, the specific area; duration, up to one year; materials, ADA accessibility and maintenance requirements, which would be shouldered by the business submitting the application.
Councilors Amy Dzialowski and John Wedlake said they have been contacted by business owners, especially on Washington Street, who are concerned about losing already limited parking.
Wedlake said he thinks it could be a good idea to give it a dry run with less permanent materials to see how it works.
Dzialowski asked how many spaces each business would be allowed. She said there were concerns about fairness.
Gross said each applicant would be limited to the number of parking spaces directly in front of their business. Gross said discretion would be exercised on a case-by-case basis in areas where there isn’t a large amount of parking.
“Some might only have one, others might have two or three,” he said. “It definitely varies … It’s something we will definitely look at block by block to make sure entire blocks aren’t taken up by these kinds of uses.”
Dzialowski said she is excited about the possibilities, both to help businesses have more usable space during the pandemic and to activate some of these spaces, making them more appealing and bringing vibrancy to these areas.
“I think we actually could see an increase in foot traffic and an increase in people hoping to spend money in restaurants and bars and retail because of these spaces,” she said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.