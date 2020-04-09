Candidate filing period ends Friday

Candidates for the Payne County offices of Court Clerk, County Clerk, Sheriff, and District 2 Commissioner began filing their declarations of candidacy on Wednesday. The filing period continues 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.
People will be able to contest the eligibility of candidates with the Payne County Election Board 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Payne County Administration Building is closed to the public and candidates have been asked to submit their declarations in the County Treasurer’s drop box on the southeast side of the building at 315 W. 6th Ave.
Filing packets are available from the Payne County Election Board and can be picked up at the south entrance of the administration building.
Candidates for county offices must complete a declaration of candidacy form and sign their oath before a notary public or other official authorized to administer oaths. A non-refundable filing fee of $300 in the form of a cashier’s check or certified check made payable to “Secretary of the County Election Board,” is required.
A candidate may file for office without paying the filing fee if they present a petition supporting their candidacy that has been signed by at least 2 percent of the registered voters in their district.
Candidates for all four county offices must have been registered voters and they must have maintained a principal residence in the county for six months before the beginning of the filing period.
A candidate for County Commissioner in District 2 must have resided in District 2, essentially the central part of Stillwater, for six months.
A candidate for Sheriff must be at least 25 years old, have a high school education and have served as a duly certified peace officer in a full-time capacity for at least four years prior to the filing period.
People with misdemeanor convictions for embezzlement or felony convictions are not eligible to hold any county office until 15 years after the completion of their sentence or if they are pardoned.
Primary elections for county offices are scheduled for June 30 with a runoff primary on Aug. 25, if necessary, and a general election on Nov. 3.
Candidate filings as of Thursday:
Court Clerk
Lori Allen, R - Ripley (Incumbent)
County Clerk
Glenna Craig, R - Stillwater (Incumbent)
Sheriff
Joe Harper, R - Cushing
Gary McKinnis, R - Cushing
Kevin Woodward, R- Stillwater (Incumbent)
District 2 Commissioner
Chris Reding, R- Stillwater (Incumbent)
