Voters will only have one county election, which will be decided this summer, after no challengers emerged in three out of four potential county races.

The candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.

Every individual who filed a declaration of candidacy with the Payne County Election Board filed as a Republican.

Incumbents County Clerk Lori Allen, County Clerk Glenna Craig and District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding will automatically take new terms of office without facing election because they filed unopposed.

Sheriff Kevin Woodward, a former Undersheriff who was appointed to complete the remainder of former Sheriff R.B. Hauf’s term and has held that office since January 2019, will have to defeat two opponents to keep his position.

Woodward is being challenged by Garry McKinnis, another former Payne County undersheriff, and Payne County Deputy Joe Harper.

The three candidates for Sheriff will face each other June 30 in the Republican primary. The election could be decided then if one of the candidates captures at least 50.1% of the votes.

If not, the top two finishers will advance to a run-off election on Aug. 25. The race will be decided then and will not be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Other filings affecting Stillwater and the surrounding area:

State Senate District 21

Republican

Tom J. Dugger, Stillwater

Democrat

Rick Dunham, Stillwater

State Representative District 34

Republican

Aaron Means, Stillwater

Democrat

Trish Ranson, Stillwater

State Representative District 33

Republican

John Talley, Stillwater

Brice Nathaniel Chaffin, Stillwater

State Representative District 35

Republican

Ty D. Burns, Morrison

U.S. Representative District 3

Republican

Frank D. Lucas, Cheyenne

Democrat

Zoe Midyett, Wellston

U.S. Senate

Republican

Jim Inhofe, Tulsa

Neil Mavis, Tulsa

John Tompkins, Oklahoma City

J.J. Stitt, Kingfisher

Democrat

Elysabeth Britt, Oklahoma City

Abby Broyles, Oklahoma City

Sheila Bilyeu, Freedom

Ralph O’Neil Joe Cassity Jr., Ponca City

Libertarian

Robert T. Murphy, Norman

Independent

A.D. Nesbit, Ada

Joan Farr, Tulsa

Corporation Commission

Republican

Todd Hiett, Kellyville

Harold D. Spradling, Cherokee

Libertarian

Todd Hagopian, Bixby

 Twitter: @mcharlesNP

Tags

Recommended for you