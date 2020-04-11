Voters will only have one county election, which will be decided this summer, after no challengers emerged in three out of four potential county races.
The candidate filing period ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
Every individual who filed a declaration of candidacy with the Payne County Election Board filed as a Republican.
Incumbents County Clerk Lori Allen, County Clerk Glenna Craig and District 2 Commissioner Chris Reding will automatically take new terms of office without facing election because they filed unopposed.
Sheriff Kevin Woodward, a former Undersheriff who was appointed to complete the remainder of former Sheriff R.B. Hauf’s term and has held that office since January 2019, will have to defeat two opponents to keep his position.
Woodward is being challenged by Garry McKinnis, another former Payne County undersheriff, and Payne County Deputy Joe Harper.
The three candidates for Sheriff will face each other June 30 in the Republican primary. The election could be decided then if one of the candidates captures at least 50.1% of the votes.
If not, the top two finishers will advance to a run-off election on Aug. 25. The race will be decided then and will not be on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.
Other filings affecting Stillwater and the surrounding area:
State Senate District 21
Republican
Tom J. Dugger, Stillwater
Democrat
Rick Dunham, Stillwater
State Representative District 34
Republican
Aaron Means, Stillwater
Democrat
Trish Ranson, Stillwater
State Representative District 33
Republican
John Talley, Stillwater
Brice Nathaniel Chaffin, Stillwater
State Representative District 35
Republican
Ty D. Burns, Morrison
U.S. Representative District 3
Republican
Frank D. Lucas, Cheyenne
Democrat
Zoe Midyett, Wellston
U.S. Senate
Republican
Jim Inhofe, Tulsa
Neil Mavis, Tulsa
John Tompkins, Oklahoma City
J.J. Stitt, Kingfisher
Democrat
Elysabeth Britt, Oklahoma City
Abby Broyles, Oklahoma City
Sheila Bilyeu, Freedom
Ralph O’Neil Joe Cassity Jr., Ponca City
Libertarian
Robert T. Murphy, Norman
Independent
A.D. Nesbit, Ada
Joan Farr, Tulsa
Corporation Commission
Republican
Todd Hiett, Kellyville
Harold D. Spradling, Cherokee
Libertarian
Todd Hagopian, Bixby
