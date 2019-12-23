Candidate withdrawal decides Yale City Commission race

The City of Yale will not be voting in February because one of two candidates who filed for a seat on the city commission has withdrawn.
On Dec. 4, the Payne County Election board reported that Jessica Foutch had challenged long-time city commissioner Terry Baker for Seat No. 5 on the Yale City Commission. Baker withdrew on Dec. 6, paving the way for Foutch to take office without going through an election.
In a 2014 interview with the News Press, Baker said he had served on the Yale City Commission off and on since the early 1980s. At the time, he said the city had water and utility issues he would like to help address before leaving office.
Cushing candidate Lance Larson has also withdrawn from the race for Seat No. 5 on Cushing’s City Commission. Two candidates remain so voters will still choose between Ricky Lofton and incumbent Dan Amon.
Larson remains on the ballot for Office No. 5 on the Cushing Board of Education. He is challenging Barrett Shupe for that position.
Voters in Stillwater and Cushing will vote in municipal elections on Feb. 11. They will also decide school board elections and a county question that would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol for on-site consumption on five holidays during which that is currently forbidden.
Under state law, retail and package liquor stores have the ability to sell alcohol on Memorial Day, July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas but patrons of restaurants are currently unable to buy a mixed drink on those days thanks to a gap in changing state alcohol laws.
The deadline to register to vote in that election is January 17.
The deadline to request absentee ballots is 5 pm. Feb. 5.
Early voting will be held at the Payne County Election Board, 315 W. 6th Ave. Suite 207, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Feb 6 and 7.
