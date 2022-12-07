Editors Note: As of press time the following candidate filings were the only ones that could be confirmed. Look for a complete listing of candidates filings in Friday’s e-edition.
The candidate filing period for the Feb. 14 municipal and school board elections came to a close Wednesday evening.
Stillwater voters will have the choice between Tim Hardin, Nathan Brubaker, Weston Caswell and Yuki Clarke for City Council seat No. 2.
The seat is currently held by Stillwater Vice Mayor Alane Zannotti who chose not to file for another four-year term.
Incumbent Stillwater City Councilor Amy Dzialowski will run unopposed for Seat No. 1. She has served on the Council since 2018.
“I’m honored to continue serving the community,” Dzialowski said. “I think we’ve made some real progress on land-use and economic development. I’m looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish next.”
Stillwater Public School’s Board of Education Ward No. 3 will see challenger Alyssa Turner square off against incumbent Roberta Douglas.
Douglas was appointed in July 2022 to fill the vacancy left by previous board member Tanya Massey.
Ward 3 has had a series of appointees as members have stepped down for various reasons. This will be the first election for the seat in almost a decade.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.