Voters will return to the polls April 6 to decide school board elections across Payne County while Stillwater voters make a final determination about who will serve in Seat 4 on the Stillwater City Council.
The seat is currently held by Vice Mayor Pat Darlington, who is not seeking re-election.
An initial slate of seven candidates has been narrowed to two: Christie Hawkins and Ariel Ross.
Hawkins is an Associate Vice President and Director of Institutional Research and Information Management at Oklahoma State University, and Ross is an English professor at Oklahoma State University and former member of the Stillwater Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment.
In a race with 2,412 ballots cast, Hawkins led the pack throughout the evening and ended with 986 votes or 40.86% of the total. Ross came in second with 552 votes or 22.89%.
One of the two women will take office at the next City Council meeting after the April election.
Ross was followed closely by Riley Flack, one of the founders of a group calling itself Unite Stillwater that is opposed to the city’s mask mandate and limitations on business and public facility operations.
He describes himself as an advocate for small government.
Flack helped file a petition that sought to recall the entire Stillwater city council and is currently one of the parties suing the city over an adjustment to the number of signatures counted on that petition.
He captured 478 votes, 19.82% of the total, and a bit more than the number of people who signed the recall petition.
Other candidates included Preston Bobo, who finished with 297 votes or 12.31%; Bryce Moody, with 65 votes for 2.69% of the total and Mary S. Tetrick and Ronald Warren McElliot Jr. with 17 votes or 0.7% each.
Ross said she is excited to be moving into the runoff. She had felt good about her chances going into the election and is looking forward to finding more ways to engage with people.
Some of the conversations surrounding the election have led her to realize there are people who don’t really understand some of the things the city council is talking about. She said she wants to help increase understanding.
Hawkins said she hadn’t been sure what to expect going in because this is her first time running for any sort of public office and she’s very happy with how it turned out.
She said she commends all the candidates because it takes courage to put yourself out there and it was great to see all the different perspectives. She believes all them were there to serve the community.
“That’s a noble, noble thing,” she said.
She also expressed pride in the 1,900 people who turned out for in person voting on election day in spite of icy roads and frigid temperatures.
She said she has identified people she needs to talk to moving forward and the is committed to listening, learning and expanding her knowledge base heading into the runoff election.
Bobo said he has a blast, learned a lot and was humbled by the people who voted for him in his first run for office.
“I went into it with no expectations,” he said.
He said he has always been involved in many behind-the-scenes community service efforts, but he is considering changing some of his focus and becoming more involved in public life.
Moody also said he is glad to have done as well as he did in his first run for office, and he plans to stay involved and look for other opportunities to serve.
He’s looking forward to running again.
Flack issued a statement to his supporters on the Facebook page for his campaign saying he thinks the city needs more engagement and more voters to overcome what he calls “the dangerous woke influence of OSU, SMC and the teachers union in our city.”
“Plain and simple-we need more regular, sane people to engage and vote,” he wrote. “FREEDOM OVER FEAR.”
Stillwater Board of Education candidates Marshall Baker and Steve Hallgren will also meet again April 6 in the general election for Seat 4 on the Stillwater Board of Education.
Baker is a former administrator for Stillwater Public Schools and former member of the Board of Education who currently works as an educational consultant. Hallgren is a retired OSU professor who currently serves on the board after being appointed to temporarily fill a vacancy.
Out of 2,617 votes cast in the school board election, Baker captured 1,270 for 48.53% of the total. If he had received 50.1% of the votes, the election would have been decided in the primary.
Hallgren stayed even with Baker for a while but ended the evening with 941 votes or 35.96% of the total.
Jeanette A. Burkhart, a graduate student in Fire Protection and Emergency Management at OSU, came in third with 406 votes or 15.51% of the total.
“We have to give Jeanette a lot of credit for jumping into it,” Baker said. “We have found another advocate in Stillwater.”
Baker said he was thrilled to see so many people who are passionate about education, voting and advocating for the district’s kids.
“This election is about the kids,” he said.
Baker said COVID-19 has dominated the conversation for the past year but it’s important for the district to be prepared to move beyond, because one day it will be past the pandemic.
“The district can be a premier school system in the nation,” he said. “We have everything we need to do it.”
Hallgren said he’s glad to be in the race. He thinks having multiple candidates for seats is a good thing for the district because everyone has to talk about the issues.
“How many times have these positions been filled without an election?” he said.
Hallgren said he believes the district need to take the lessons learned during the pandemic and don’t forget them but he too sees opportunity for improvement as the district moves past the crisis.
Teachers haven’t gotten enough attention for the care and creativity they’ve shown, he said. The schools truly are the glue that holds the community together.
There are also some benefits to having an option for virtual learning, he noted.
“I’m not a one issue candidate,” Hallgren said. “You can’t be … It’ll be fun whether I get on the board or not … If not, maybe that knowledge I’ve gained can be used to help the school district in some other way. Everyone should use the skills they have as they have the energy to do.”
Incumbent Camille Frye DeYong will also face a challenge in the April 6 general election from Carle Santelli to represent Ward 1.
