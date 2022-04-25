The Payne County Board of Commissioners allowed the county's burn ban to expire April 18, but officials are asking people to continue to be careful.
Except for three weeks in March, Payne County has been under a burn ban since Jan. 10 and conditions are still favorable for grass fires.
Most counties in western Oklahoma remain under a burn ban and spring hasn't brought much rain so far.
“Our drought is not going anywhere,” Deputy Emergency Management Director Troy Choplin said.
Parts of Stillwater got up to 1.5 inches of rain Saturday, but Emergency Manager Jeff Kuhn reported areas to the north, like Glencoe, were lucky to get half an inch.
"We're always concerned about structure fires," Kuhn said.
Although vegetation is starting to green up, there's still plenty of dormant grass to provide fuel, he said. Luckily, lawns are fairly green, which should make it easier to get any fires near homes under control.
Choplin said there is a 50-percent chance that the dry La Nina weather pattern will continue until the summer.
“If our drought hangs in, and we go into July and August, we could be right back where we are right now requesting a burn ban and trying to get people to not burn and trying to save homes and property,” he said.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett urged people to use extreme caution in lighting fires even though the ban has expired.
